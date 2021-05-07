Telstra : kicks off million-dollar ad giveaway to help small businesses

Thursday 6 May 2021: A host of Australian small businesses will have their name up in lights in front of millions of Aussies at the nation's biggest sports stadiums next week, with the winners of Telstra's multi-million-dollar Name In Lights campaign announced.

From a barber shop, an avocado-themed tour bus company, tradies, a children's clothing label and even a trail riding business, 17 small businesses have won a share of more than $1 million worth of Telstra's premium advertising including space at this week's AFL and NRL games across the country.

Telstra Consumer and Small Business Group Executive, Michael Ackland, said small businesses deserved a big plug after an incredibly tough 12 months.

'Small to medium businesses are the engine room of our economy and we want them to keep kicking goals. We're thrilled to be able to give these 17 small businesses the opportunity to have their name up in the lights,' Mr Ackland said.

'These small businesses will be able to reach millions of game attendees and living rooms across the country, something only big businesses with big budgets can normally afford.

'For many, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we hope it's a great way to put the spotlight on some of the businesses that kept our economy going over the past 12 months.'

The invaluable exposure and on-screen 'plugs' will range from signage, in-game content, to commentators mentioning the winners during the live broadcast.

Around 50 other businesses will have their business promoted on Telstra owned assets including retail stores and Telstra.com.

To win, the businesses simply registered interest for Telstra's new Telstra Business Go Digital Consult service, which supports and advised businesses to digitise and harness online opportunities, and explained why they deserved a big plug.

In addition to the ad space giveaway, Telstra is providing Telstra Business Go Digital Consults to all small businesses for free throughout 2021 - a value of approximately $7.5 million.

The 17 successful businesses are:

NRL

· Ace of Blade Barber Shop (Wynnum, QLD) - Rabbitohs v. Storm

· Brite Spark Electrical Services (Ashfield, NSW) - Eels v. Roosters

· West Words (Parramatta, NSW) - Panthers v. Sharks

· Holbrook Bakery (Holbrook, NSW) - Raiders v. Knights

· Unico Kitchens (Ingleburn, NSW) - Tigers v. Titans

· Muscle Mat (Brisbane, QLD) - Cowboys v. Broncos

· EME Roofing (Lidcombe, NSW) - Dragons v. Bulldogs

· Vegepod (Sydney, NSW) - Sea Eagles v. Warriors

AFL

· Animal Land Children's Farm (Diggers Rest, VIC) - Richmond v. Geelong

· Chum Creek Horse Riding & Huts (Yarra Valley, VIC) - Melbourne v. Sydney

· The Little Veggie Patch Co. (Melbourne, VIC) - North Melbourne v. Collingwood

· Just Shear (Yorke Peninsula, SA) - Suns v. St Kilda

· TradiePad (Sydney, NSW) - Giants v. Essendon

· Goldie + Ace (Melbourne, VIC) - Port Adelaide v. Crows

· Dean Stringer Carpentry (Hervey Bay, QLD) - Western Bulldogs v. Carlton

· New Style Painting Service (Perth, WA) - Fremantle v. Brisbane Lions (Round 21)

· The Avocado Bus & Mine Movers (Perth, WA) - Hawthorn v. West Coast

The campaign is the latest in a host of offerings Telstra is continuing to add to its product suite to be a central hub for small business's needs.

-ends-

Media contact: Steve Carey, General Manager Media

E: media@team.telstra.com

Reference number: 032/2021

Notes to Editors:

Ace of Blade Barber Shop is a men's grooming service providing quality haircuts.

Brite Spark Electrical Services is situated in Sydney's Inner West, providing services to the entire Sydney area.

West Words is a business aimed at promoting and encouraging reading and writing for children and young people living in Western Sydney and beyond. West Words aims to develop and enhance community sustainability through cultural vitality.

Holbrook Bakery is a local bakery open seven days a week and baking fresh products daily.

Unico Kitchens are a kitchen design company whose expertise lie in designing and creating European style kitchens, of high quality and impeccable craftsmanship.

Muscle Mat is a young entrepreneurial business developing Australian-made acupressure mats designed to relieve aches and pains throughout the body.

EME Roofing is a family owned and operated business, servicing the wider NSW region for over 20 years. EME Roofing installs quality roofs.

Vegepod is an Australian owned and operated business that began in Sydney's Northern Beaches. Vegepod is all about edible gardening and personal health, with the mission anyone and everyone can have access to growing their own food.

Animal Land is a family-owned business that has been operating for 30 years, providing visitors, families, and school groups an authentic and practical farm experience.

Chum Creek Horse Riding & Huts is a trail riding business that began in 1995 and employs Australia's most experienced Horse Trail Riding Guides.

The Little Veggie Patch Co. is a business dedicated to helping people grow food, regardless of skill set or space at their disposal

Just Shear is a small business that was born in rural Western NSW and now ship and post worldwide. They design and print logos and graphics onto high quality clothing, made to customer order.

TradiePad is a business developed by two plumbers to simplify and streamline the administration and paperwork required for business in the Trade and Construction Industries.

Goldie + Ace is a fun children's clothing brand based in Melbourne. They aim to create sustainable, durable, quality clothes that spark joy through an honest approach to producing garments.

Dean Stringer Carpentry is a carpentry service located in Queensland offering a specialist decking service.

New Style Painting Service is a commercial and residential painting service. NB: New Style Painting Service will now be featured in Round 21 to reflect recent changes to AFL fixtures.

The Avocado Bus & Mine Movers is bus charter company located in Perth offering transport solutions for mining staff across Western Australia.