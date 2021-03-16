Log in
Telstra : supplies two vehicles to the Michael Long Foundation

03/16/2021 | 06:40pm EDT
Wednesday 10 March 2021: Telstra CEO Andrew Penn today handed over the keys of two new Toyota 4WD vehicles to the Michael Long Foundation as part of an ongoing partnership to help support the education activities of its Learning and Leadership Centre.

The two fully maintained Toyota Prados will be supplied by Telstra for two years, extending an existing vehicle support arrangement that has been in place since late 2018.

'The Centre provides a unique sporting and education program for indigenous students from remote areas in the Territory,' said Mr Penn.

'Its work in indigenous communities is critically important to in helping develop key future life skills and behaviours, while keeping a close connection to their culture.

'Telstra has been a long-time sponsor of the AFL so we are pleased to extend this community partnership that sees us provide two fully maintained 4WD vehicles for theMichael Long Learning and Leadership Centre.'

The Michael Long Learning and Leadership Centre (MLLLC) provides a program to improve student leadership and engagement in education through a 15-week community-based program and a one-week leadership camp. The Centre has accommodation facilities for up to 72 people, a gym and pool/recovery centre, education spaces and corporate facilities for functions and events.

'Since its establishment in 2015, more than 1,200 students from 30 communities across the NT have participated in our programs,' said Michael Long.

School attendance, engagement and behaviours, completion of secondary education, work readiness and awareness of opportunities are some of the many outcomes the MLLLC education programs focus on improving.

'Telstra's ongoing support helps us give young Indigenous Territorians the same opportunities as all Australians and providing potentially life-changing experiences for the students. We are very grateful for Telstra's support and look forward to continuing to work with them into the future,' Mr Long said.

AFLNT CEO Stuart Totham said the popularity of AFL in the NT provided an ideal way to inspire and engage indigenous communities to promote education, health, wellbeing and employment outcomes through the power of football.

'Telstra's ongoing support will enable the Michael Long Learning and Leadership Centre to access these communities and continue having a positive impact on the lives of even more young Indigenous Territorians,' he said.

Telstra Media contact:

Chris Marks - Telstra Public Affairs (SA and NT)

chris.marks@team.telstra.com

Media reference number: 017/2021

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
