Telstra : releases new government security capabilities

Telstra today announced enhancements to its specialist Security Operations Centres designed to deliver end to end security services for Federal, State and Local government customers.

Telstra operates a network of Security Operations Centres, across Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne, that have now been updated to allow operation at the ISM PROTECTED level, a key requirement for many Federal, State and Local government agencies. The 24/7 ISM PROTECTED security capability is delivered by Telstra's team of Australian government security cleared cyber experts.

John Ieraci, Telstra Enterprise Group Owner of Defence and Public Sector, said that in today's digital era, Telstra had an important role to play in helping to keep Australia safe and safeguarding government data from cyber threats.

"We know that public services face a complex cybersecurity landscape, alongside an elevated duty of care and responsibility for compliance. By helping safeguard users and applications, along with 24/7 cyber monitoring and response by our specialist security team, we're helping government organisations to digitise and deliver critical, secure citizen services."

The enhancements will help deliver Telstra's sovereign security capabilities for Australian Federal, State and Local Government customers and will also be offered to Australian critical infrastructure organisations requiring higher levels of on premise and cloud infrastructure, data and application security.

Telstra's security solutions, now enhanced for government, include Cyber Detection and Response and Sovereign SecureEdge.

Telstra's Cyber Detection and Response solution integrates with Government systems, endpoints and cloud services to help monitor the vast landscape of cyber threats using big data analytics. It has recently been enhanced with new threat detection capabilities that leverage advanced machine learning to improve real time detection, which helps alert government agencies to suspicious activity.

Sovereign SecureEdge is an advanced secure gateway capability, helping to protect users and applications against malware, ransomware and zero-day threats. An evolution of Telstra's proven and long-standing gateway service which has been used to help protect major Federal government agencies for over a decade. Sovereign SecureEdge incorporates Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies, which offer greater choice and flexibility in protecting Federal, State and Local government customers.

"In addition to these new solutions designed with government in mind, Telstra continues to strengthen security in the network. With our visibility of threats across one of the largest and most complex networks in Australia, we are uniquely positioned to help act on and mitigate cyber risks in real time," he said.