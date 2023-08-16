Telstra Group Limited is an Australia-based telecommunications and technology company. The Company offers a full range of communications services. The Company provides approximately 18.8 million retail mobile services, 3.8 million retail fixed bundles and standalone data services, and 960,000 retail fixed standalone voice services in Australia. The Company operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), and Telstra InfraCo. TC&SB segment provides telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies. TE segment provides telecommunication services, advanced technology solutions, network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers in Australia and globally.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services