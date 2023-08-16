Telstra Group Limited announced that, on 17 August 2023, the Directors resolved to pay a fully franked final dividend for the financial year 2023 of 8.5 cents per share ($982 million). The record date for the final dividend will be 31 August 2023, with payment to be made on 28 September 2023. Shares will trade excluding entitlement to the final dividend on 30 August 2023.
Telstra Corporation Limited Announces Ordinary Fully-Franked Final Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable on 28 September 2023
Today at 05:41 pm
