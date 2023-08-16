Telstra Group Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 22,702 million compared to AUD 21,277 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 23,245 million compared to AUD 22,045 million a year ago.

Net income was AUD 1,928 million compared to AUD 1,688 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.167 compared to AUD 0.144 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.167 compared to AUD 0.143 a year ago.

