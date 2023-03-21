Advanced search
    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED

(TLS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:25 2023-03-21 am EDT
4.120 AUD   -0.48%
Telstra Names Nitin Tikku as VP of Global Business Development for the Americas
BU
03/15Australia Inc roiled by raft of cyberattacks since late 2022
RE
03/14Telstra Declares Dividend
MT
Telstra Names Nitin Tikku as VP of Global Business Development for the Americas

03/21/2023 | 09:24am EDT
Experienced sales and business leader will drive new opportunities for customer and partner success across the region and beyond

Telstra has appointed Nitin Tikku as Vice President of Global Business Development for Telstra Americas, responsible for leading the company's strategic business development and growth initiatives across the region and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005519/en/

Nitin Tikku joins as Vice President of Global Business Development for Telstra Americas focused on growing business in the Americas and beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nitin Tikku joins as Vice President of Global Business Development for Telstra Americas focused on growing business in the Americas and beyond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tikku brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, with a successful record of driving revenue growth, leading sales teams, managing strategic relationships and identifying high-potential new business opportunities.

“Nitin joins us at the right time, with organizations viewing network infrastructure as an essential means for delivering connectivity and enable enterprise transformation,” said Noah Drake, President and Managing Director, Telstra Americas. “His experience and leadership will help us build relationships will help us maximize new growth areas and drive innovation.”

Prior to joining Telstra, Tikku held technical and sales leadership roles where he successfully designed, secured and managed multi-million-dollar contracts with U.S. federal government agencies, global system integrators and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Director of Sales at AT&T, responsible for the business management and growth of one of AT&T’s largest customers, a global system integrator.

“Enterprises are reevaluating every aspect of their operations to identify new efficiencies and methods of offering customers and employees a world-class experience and, as a result, they require new connectivity and infrastructure options,” said Tikku. “Telstra is uniquely positioned to meet this constantly evolving demand with a diverse mix of technologies and products.

Tikku holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University, and a master’s degree in management of information technology from the University of Virginia.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to more than 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading customer service and expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com/americas.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 264 M 15 617 M 15 617 M
Net income 2023 1 889 M 1 268 M 1 268 M
Net Debt 2023 11 911 M 7 996 M 7 996 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 4,11%
Capitalization 47 552 M 31 923 M 31 923 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 31 634
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Vicki Maree Brady Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Ackland Chief Financial Officer
John Patrick Mullen Non-Executive Chairman
Nikos Katinakis Group Executive, Networks & Information Technology
Kim Krogh Andersen Group Executive-Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED3.76%32 078
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%173 258
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.00%157 202
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.39%116 554
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.11%103 830
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.18%81 056
