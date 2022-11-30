Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas

Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services

Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.

“Organizations already have enough challenges managing their business, customers and employees,” said Greenfield. “Network infrastructure decisions shouldn’t be added to that list. What drew me to Telstra was its commitment as a service provider to identifying and deploying the right solution for a customer, whether it involves servicing enterprises at the edge, enabling international expansion plans or helping companies effectively scale for fluctuations in user bandwidth.”

In her new role, Greenfield will draw on a diverse background in retail, commerce, information technology and telecommunications with direct experience in network infrastructure, operations and logistics, product development and cross-functional project management.

Her career includes a range of technical and sales management roles, most recently with Boulder, CO-based Zayo Group as Director of Solutions Engineering. She will report to Noah Drake, President, Americas for Telstra.

“Katy is the perfect choice to lead our highest-priority technology initiatives designed to complement enterprise operations and network infrastructure investments,” said Drake. “Her entire career has focused on doing what’s best for customers and partners, and we can’t wait to see what she and her team develop next.”

Greenfield is a certified AWS Solutions Architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to more than 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading customer service and expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com/americas.

