Canada's antitrust agency seeks to block Rogers-Shaw $16 bln merger

May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's antitrust agency is seeking to
block Rogers Communications Inc's $16 billion deal to
buy Shaw Communications Inc on the grounds that it
would lead to less competition in the wireless industry.
Rogers offered to buy Shaw for C$40.50 per share last year
to create the country's second-largest telecom company and take
on rivals Telus Corp and BCE Inc in a highly
competitive market.
"Eliminating Shaw would remove a strong, independent
competitor in Canada's wireless market – one that has driven
down prices, made data more accessible, and offered innovative
services to its customers," Commissioner of Competition Matthew
Boswell said on Monday.
The news sent shares of Shaw Communications tumbling 7.7% in
afternoon trading, while those of Rogers fell 3.5%.
Both, Rogers and Shaw did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment on the Competition Bureau's
statement.
The two companies have offered to address competition
concerns by divesting Shaw's Freedom Mobile business, the
country's fourth-largest wireless carrier.
"Although there is still a strong probability that the
transaction can ultimately get done, one has to concede that
deal risk has risen meaningfully," Canaccord Genuity analyst
Aravinda Galappatthige said.
The companies have extended the closure of the deal by a
month to July 31.
A report in the Globe and Mail newspaper on Friday said
Rogers had asked telecom firm Quebecor Inc to join a
bid for Shaw's Freedom Mobile.
