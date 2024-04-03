TELUS Corporation Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 February 9, 2024

1. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The terms TELUS, the Company, we, us and our refer to TELUS Corporation and, where the context of the narrative permits or requires, its subsidiaries. This document contains forward-looking statements about expected events and our financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements include any statements that do not refer to historical facts. They include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives and our strategies to achieve those objectives, our expectations regarding trends in the telecommunications industry (including demand for data and ongoing subscriber base growth), and our financing plans (including our multi-year dividend growth program). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, could, expect, intend, may, plan, predict, seek, should, strive and will. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. These assumptions may ultimately prove to have been inaccurate and, as a result, our actual results or other events may differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are described in additional detail in Section 9 General trends, outlook and assumptions, and regulatory developments and proceedings and Section 10 Risks and risk management in our 2023 annual Management's discussion and analysis (MD&A). Those descriptions are incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement but are not intended to be a complete list of the risks that could affect the Company or of our assumptions. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or other events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in other TELUS filings include, but are not limited to, the following: Regulatory matters . We operate in a number of highly regulated industries and are therefore subject to a wide variety of laws and regulations domestically and internationally. Policies and practices of elected officials and regulatory decisions, reviews and government activity may have strategic, operational and/or financial implications (including on revenue and free cash flow) .

Risks and uncertainties include:

o changes to our regulatory regime or the outcomes of proceedings, cases or inquiries relating to its application, including but not limited to those set out in Section 9.4 Communications industry regulatory developments and proceedings in the MD&A;

o the potential for government to allow consolidation of competitors in our industry or conversely for government to intervene with the intent of further increasing competition, for example, through mandated wholesale access, including to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) facilities;

o the potential for additional government intervention on pricing, including internet overage charges and roaming fees; o changes to federal or provincial legislation or its application (including consumer protection legislation);

o the introduction of new privacy legislation by the federal, provincial or territorial governments or in non-Canadian jurisdictions where we do business that could materially expand or alter the scope of consumer privacy rights, include significant administrative monetary penalties and a private right of action, and implement a new regulatory regime for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the private sector, with significant enforcement powers;

o potential threats to unitary federal regulatory authority over communications in Canada;

o potential threats to the CRTC's ability to enforce competitive safeguards such as the Standstill Rule and the Wholesale Code , which aim to ensure the fair treatment by vertically integrated firms of rival competitors operating as both broadcasting distributors and programming services;

o regulatory action by the Competition Bureau or other regulatory agencies;

o spectrum allocation and compliance with licences, including our compliance with licence conditions, changes to spectrum licence fees, spectrum policy determinations such as restrictions on the purchase, sale, subordination, use and transfer of spectrum licences, the cost and availability of spectrum and timing of spectrum allocation, and ongoing and future consultations and decisions on spectrum licensing and policy frameworks, auctions and allocation;

o draft legislation permitting the government to restrict the use in telecommunications networks of equipment made by specified companies, including Huawei and ZTE;

o draft legislation imposing new cybersecurity reporting requirements; the request by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry to telecommunications service providers, including TELUS, to improve network resiliency, along with CRTC proceedings to investigate network reliability and resiliency;

o potential limitations on international roaming fees and ancillary service fees;

o restrictions on non-Canadian ownership and control of the common shares of TELUS Corporation (Common Shares) and the ongoing monitoring of, and compliance with, such restrictions; 2 | 2023 Annual Information Form

unanticipated changes to the current copyright regime, which could impact obligations for internet service providers or broadcasting undertakings; our ability to comply with complex and changing regulation of the healthcare, virtual care and medical devices industries in the jurisdictions in which we operate, including as an operator of health clinics; and risks related to the quality of care and provision of insured/uninsured services; and our ability to comply with, or facilitate our clients' compliance with, numerous, complex and sometimes conflicting legal regimes, both domestically and internationally.

Competitive environment . Competitor expansion, activity and intensity (pricing, including discounting, bundling), as well as non-traditional competition, disruptive technology and disintermediation, may alter the nature of the market and impact our market share and financial results (including revenue and free cash flow ).

Risks and uncertainties include:

Competitor expansion, activity and intensity (pricing, including discounting, bundling), as well as non-traditional competition, disruptive technology and disintermediation, may alter the nature of the market and impact our market share and financial results (including revenue and free cash flow Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to continue to retain customers by providing a customer service experience that meets or exceeds expectations, a range of relevant products and services and a reliable state-of-the-art network;

the intensity of competition, including aggressive promotional offers and device financing strategies and the ability of industry competitors to offer bundled and/or discounted services; competition across all services with communications companies and virtual broadcast distribution undertakings and other over-the-top (OTT) services, which, among other things, places pressures on current and future average revenue per subscriber per month (ARPU), cost of acquisition, cost of retention and churn rates for all services; consolidation, mergers and acquisitions of industry competitors (including the acquisition of Shaw by Rogers and associated assets divested to Videotron), as well as any related regulatory actions; regional operators leveraging wholesale access regulations to enter the market; o low-earth-orbit satellite internet services becoming available in urban areas; our ability to obtain and offer content on a timely basis across multiple devices on mobile and TV platforms at a reasonable cost as content costs per unit continue to grow; vertical integration in the broadcasting industry resulting in competitors owning broadcast content services, and timely and effective enforcement of related regulatory safeguards; TI's ability to compete with professional services companies that offer consulting services, information technology companies with digital capabilities, and traditional contact centre and business process outsourcing companies that are expanding their capabilities to offer higher-margin and higher-growth digital services; in our TELUS Health business, our ability to compete with other providers of employee and family assistance programs, benefits administration, electronic medical records and pharmacy management products, claims adjudicators, systems integrators and health service providers, including competitors with a vertically integrated mix of health services delivery, IT solutions and related services, global providers that could achieve expanded Canadian footprints, and providers of virtual healthcare services, preventative health services and personal emergency response services; and in our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business, our ability to compete with focused software and IoT competitors.

Technology . Consumer adoption of alternative technologies and changing customer expectations have the potential to impact our revenue streams and customer churn rates .

Risks and uncertainties include:

Consumer adoption of alternative technologies and changing customer expectations have the potential to impact our revenue streams and customer churn rates Risks and uncertainties include: reduced utilization and increased commoditization of traditional fixed voice services (local and long distance) resulting from impacts of OTT applications and mobile substitution;

a declining overall market for TV services, resulting in part from content piracy and signal theft, a rise in OTT direct-to- consumer video offerings and virtual multichannel video programming distribution platforms; the increasing number of households with only mobile and/or internet-based telephone services; potential decline in ARPU as a result of, among other factors, substitution by messaging and OTT applications; substitution by increasingly available Wi-Fi services; disruptive technologies, such as OTT IP services, including software-defined networks in the business market that may displace or cause us to reprice our existing data services, and self-installed technology solutions; any failure to innovate, maintain technological advantages or respond effectively and in a timely manner to changes in technology; high subscriber demand for data that challenges wireless networks and spectrum capacity levels and may be accompanied by increases in delivery cost; the roll-out, anticipated benefits and efficiencies, and ongoing evolution of wireless broadband technologies and systems; o availability of resources and our ability to build out adequate broadband capacity;

o our reliance on wireless network access agreements, which have facilitated our deployment of mobile technologies; our choice of suppliers and those suppliers' ability to maintain and service their product lines, which could affect the success of upgrades to, and evolution of, technology that we offer; December 31, 2023 | 3

supplier limitations and concentration and market power for products such as network equipment, TELUS TV and mobile handsets; our expected long-term need to acquire additional spectrum capacity through future spectrum auctions and from third parties to address increasing demand for data, and our ability to utilize spectrum we acquire; deployment and operation of new fixed broadband network technologies at a reasonable cost and the availability and success of new products and services to be rolled out using such network technologies; network reliability and change management; and our deployment of self-learning tools and automation, which may change the way we interact with customers.

Security and data protection . Our ability to detect and identify potential threats and vulnerabilities depends on the effectiveness of our security controls in protecting our infrastructure and operating environment, and our timeliness in responding to attacks and recovering business operations. A successful attack may impede the operations of our network or lead to the unauthorized interception, destruction, use or dissemination of customer, team member or business information .

Our ability to detect and identify potential threats and vulnerabilities depends on the effectiveness of our security controls in protecting our infrastructure and operating environment, and our timeliness in responding to attacks and recovering business operations. A successful attack may impede the operations of our network or lead to the unauthorized interception, destruction, use or dissemination of customer, team member or business information Generative AI (GenAI) .

GenAI exposes us to numerous risks including risks related to the responsible use of AI, data privacy and cybersecurity, and the possibility that our use of AI may produce inaccurate or inappropriate content or create negative perceptions among companies and regulators that could affect demand for our services.

GenAI exposes us to numerous risks including risks related to the responsible use of AI, data privacy and cybersecurity, and the possibility that our use of AI may produce inaccurate or inappropriate content or create negative perceptions among companies and regulators that could affect demand for our services. Climate and the Environment . Natural disasters, pandemics, disruptive events and climate change may impact our operations, customer satisfaction and team member experience .

Risks and uncertainties include:

Natural disasters, pandemics, disruptive events and climate change may impact our operations, customer satisfaction and team member experience Risks and uncertainties include: loss of employee work time as a result of illness or injury;

public concerns related to radio frequency emissions climate-related risks (such as extreme weather events and other natural hazards); o waste and waste recycling; risks relating to fuel systems on our properties and the environmental impact of our network including legacy network equipment; and changing government and public expectations regarding environmental matters and our responses. Our goals to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our operations are subject to our ability to identify, procure and implement solutions to reduce energy consumption and adopt cleaner sources of energy, our ability to identify and make suitable investments in renewable energy, including in the form of virtual power purchase agreements, and our ability to continue to realize significant absolute reductions in energy use and the resulting GHG emissions in our operations. Operational performance and business combination . Investments and acquisitions present opportunities to expand our operational scope, but may expose us to new risks. We may be unsuccessful in gaining market traction/share and realizing benefits, and integration efforts may divert resources from other priorities .

Risks and uncertainties include:

o our ability to identify suitable candidates for partnerships or strategic transactions and our ability to complete these transactions;

o our reliance on legacy systems and our ability to implement and support new products and services and business operations in a timely manner;

o our ability to manage the requirements of large enterprise deals;

o our ability to implement effective change management for system replacements and upgrades, process redesigns, cost efficiency programs and business integrations (such as our ability in a timely manner to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions into our operations and culture, complete divestitures or establish partnerships and realize expected strategic benefits, including those following compliance with any regulatory orders);

o our ability to identify and manage new risks inherent in new service offerings that we may provide, including as a result of acquisitions, which could result in damage to our brand, our business in the relevant area or as a whole, and additional exposure to litigation or regulatory proceedings;

o our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure and integrate new team members; o our reliance on third-partycloud-based computing services to deliver our IT services; and

o economic, political and other risks associated with doing business globally (including war and other geopolitical developments), as we have assets and operations located outside Canada and the U.S.

. Investments and acquisitions present opportunities to expand our operational scope, but may expose us to new risks. We may be unsuccessful in gaining market traction/share and realizing benefits, and integration efforts may divert resources from other priorities Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to identify suitable candidates for partnerships or strategic transactions and our ability to complete these transactions; our reliance on legacy systems and our ability to implement and support new products and services and business operations in a timely manner; our ability to manage the requirements of large enterprise deals; our ability to implement effective change management for system replacements and upgrades, process redesigns, cost efficiency programs and business integrations (such as our ability in a timely manner to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions into our operations and culture, complete divestitures or establish partnerships and realize expected strategic benefits, including those following compliance with any regulatory orders); our ability to identify and manage new risks inherent in new service offerings that we may provide, including as a result of acquisitions, which could result in damage to our brand, our business in the relevant area or as a whole, and additional exposure to litigation or regulatory proceedings; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure and integrate new team members; our reliance on third-partycloud-based computing services to deliver our IT services; and economic, political and other risks associated with doing business globally (including war and other geopolitical developments), as we have assets and operations located outside Canada and the U.S. Customer service . Our service delivery directly impacts customer experience, customer churn rates, and likelihood to recommend outcomes. We may not be able to deliver the excellence our customers expect or maintain our competitive advantage in this area .

Risks and uncertainties include: 4 | 2023 Annual Information Form

our ability to successfully implement cost reduction initiatives (including efficiency and effectiveness programs, business integrations, business product simplification, business process automation and outsourcing, offshoring, reorganizations, procurement initiatives, and real estate rationalization).

Our systems and processes . Systems and technology innovation, maintenance and management may impact our IT systems and network reliability, as well as our operating costs .

Risks and uncertainties include:

Systems and technology innovation, maintenance and management may impact our IT systems and network reliability, as well as our operating costs Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to maintain customer service and operate our network in the event of human error or human-caused threats, such as cyberattacks and equipment failures that could cause various degrees of network outages;

technical disruptions and infrastructure breakdowns; delays and rising costs, including as a result of government restrictions or trade actions; and the completeness and effectiveness of business continuity and disaster recovery plans and responses.

Our team . The rapidly evolving and highly competitive nature of our markets and operating environment, along with the globalization and evolving demographic profile of our workforce, and the effectiveness of our internal training, development, succession and health and well-being programs, may impact our ability to attract, develop and retain team members with the skills required to meet the changing needs of our customers and our business. There may be greater physical and mental health challenges faced by team members (and their families) as a result of the pandemic, and the effect of other significant change initiatives at the organization may result in the loss of key team members through short-term and long-term disability . Risks and uncertainties include:

The rapidly evolving and highly competitive nature of our markets and operating environment, along with the globalization and evolving demographic profile of our workforce, and the effectiveness of our internal training, development, succession and health and well-being programs, may impact our ability to attract, develop and retain team members with the skills required to meet the changing needs of our customers and our business. There may be greater physical and mental health challenges faced by team members (and their families) as a result of the pandemic, and the effect of other significant change initiatives at the organization may result in the loss of key team members through short-term and long-term disability recruitment, retention and appropriate training in a highly competitive industry (including retention of team members leading recently acquired businesses in emerging areas of our business);

the level of our employee engagement and impact on engagement or other aspects of our business or any unresolved collective agreements; our ability to maintain our unique culture and team member engagement as we grow and implement organizational changes and cost reduction initiatives; o the risk that certain independent contractors in our business could be classified as employees; and o the physical and mental health of our team, which are critical to engagement and productivity.

Suppliers. We may be impacted by supply chain disruptions and lack of resiliency in relation to global or local events. Dependence on a single supplier for products, components, service delivery or support may impact our ability to efficiently meet constantly changing and rising customer expectations while maintaining quality of service.

We may be impacted by supply chain disruptions and lack of resiliency in relation to global or local events. Dependence on a single supplier for products, components, service delivery or support may impact our ability to efficiently meet constantly changing and rising customer expectations while maintaining quality of service. Real estate matters . Real estate investments are exposed to possible financing risks and uncertainty related to future demand, occupancy and rental rates, especially following the pandemic. Future real estate developments may not be completed on budget or on time and may not obtain lease commitments as planned.

Real estate investments are exposed to possible financing risks and uncertainty related to future demand, occupancy and rental rates, especially following the pandemic. Future real estate developments may not be completed on budget or on time and may not obtain lease commitments as planned. Financing, debt and dividends . Our ability to access funding at optimal pricing may be impacted by general market conditions and changing assessments in the fixed-income and capital markets regarding our ability to generate sufficient future cash flow to service our debt. Our current intention to return capital to shareholders could constrain our ability to invest in our operations to support future growth. Our capital expenditure levels and potential outlays for spectrum licences in auctions or purchases from third parties affect and are affected by: our broadband initiatives, including connecting more homes and businesses directly to fibre; our ongoing deployment of newer mobile technologies, including wireless small cells that can improve coverage and capacity; investments in network technology required to comply with laws and regulations relating to the security of cyber systems, including bans on the products and services of certain vendors; investments in network resiliency and reliability; the allocation of resources to acquisitions and future spectrum auctions held by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), including the millimetre wave spectrum auction, which is expected to commence in 2024. Our capital expenditure levels could be impacted if we do not achieve our targeted operational and financial results or if there are changes to our regulatory environment. Lower than planned free cash flow could constrain our ability to invest in operations, reduce leverage or return capital to shareholders. This program may be affected by factors such as the competitive environment, fluctuations in the Canadian economy or the global economy, our earnings and free cash flow (which may be affected by restructuring and other costs resulting from initiatives such as post-acquisition integration and cost efficiency programs), our levels of capital expenditures and spectrum licence purchases, acquisitions, the management of our capital structure, regulatory decisions and developments, and business continuity events. Quarterly dividend decisions are subject to assessment and determination by our Board of Directors based on our financial position and outlook. There can be no assurance that our dividend growth program will be maintained through 2025 or renewed. Factors that may affect TI's financial performance are described in TI's public filings available on SEDAR+ and EDGAR. TI may choose to publicize targets or provide other guidance regarding its business and it may not achieve such targets. Failure to meet these targets could affect TELUS' ability to achieve targets for the organization as a whole and could result in a decline in the trading price of the TI Subordinate Voting Shares or the TELUS Common Shares or both. December 31, 2023 | 5

Tax matters . Complexity of domestic and foreign tax laws, regulations and reporting requirements applying to TELUS and our international operating subsidiaries may impact financial results, effective governance of tax considerations and compliance. International acquisitions and expansion of operations heighten our exposure to multiple forms of taxation .

Risks and uncertainties include:

o interpretation of complex domestic and foreign tax laws by the relevant tax authorities that may differ from our interpretations;

o the timing and character of income and deductions, such as depreciation and operating expenses; o tax credits or other attributes;

o changes in tax laws, including tax rates;

o tax expenses that are materially different than anticipated, including the taxability of income and deductibility of tax attributes or retroactive application of new legislation;

o elimination of income tax deferrals; and

o changes to the interpretation of tax laws, including those resulting from changes to applicable accounting standards or the adoption of more aggressive auditing practices by tax authorities, tax reassessments or adverse court decisions impacting the tax payable by us.

Complexity of domestic and foreign tax laws, regulations and reporting requirements applying to TELUS and our international operating subsidiaries may impact financial results, effective governance of tax considerations and compliance. International acquisitions and expansion of operations heighten our exposure to multiple forms of taxation Risks and uncertainties include: interpretation of complex domestic and foreign tax laws by the relevant tax authorities that may differ from our interpretations; the timing and character of income and deductions, such as depreciation and operating expenses; tax credits or other attributes; changes in tax laws, including tax rates; tax expenses that are materially different than anticipated, including the taxability of income and deductibility of tax attributes or retroactive application of new legislation; elimination of income tax deferrals; and changes to the interpretation of tax laws, including those resulting from changes to applicable accounting standards or the adoption of more aggressive auditing practices by tax authorities, tax reassessments or adverse court decisions impacting the tax payable by us. The economy . Changing global economic conditions, including a potential recession and alternating expectations about inflation, as well as our effectiveness in monitoring and revising growth assumptions and contingency plans, may impact the achievement of our corporate objectives, our financial results (including free cash flow), and our defined benefit pension plans . Risks and uncertainties include:

o the state of the economy in Canada, which may be influenced by economic and other developments outside of Canada, including potential outcomes of future policies and actions of foreign governments;

o expectations regarding future interest rates; o inflation;

o unemployment levels; o immigration levels;

o effects of volatility in oil prices;

o effects of low business spending (such as reducing investments and cost structure);

o pension investment returns and factors affecting pension benefit obligations, funding and solvency discount rates; o fluctuations in exchange rates of the currencies of various countries in which we operate;

o sovereign credit ratings and effects on the cost of borrowing;

o the impact of tariffs on trade between Canada and the United States; and

o global implications of the dynamics of trade relationships among major world economies.

Changing global economic conditions, including a potential recession and alternating expectations about inflation, as well as our effectiveness in monitoring and revising growth assumptions and contingency plans, may impact the achievement of our corporate objectives, our financial results (including free cash flow), and our defined benefit pension plans the state of the economy in Canada, which may be influenced by economic and other developments outside of Canada, including potential outcomes of future policies and actions of foreign governments; expectations regarding future interest rates; inflation; unemployment levels; immigration levels; effects of volatility in oil prices; effects of low business spending (such as reducing investments and cost structure); pension investment returns and factors affecting pension benefit obligations, funding and solvency discount rates; fluctuations in exchange rates of the currencies of various countries in which we operate; sovereign credit ratings and effects on the cost of borrowing; the impact of tariffs on trade between Canada and the United States; and global implications of the dynamics of trade relationships among major world economies. Litigation and legal matters . Complexity of, and compliance with, laws, regulations, commitments and expectations may have a financial and reputational impact .

Risks and uncertainties include:

o our ability to successfully respond to investigations and regulatory proceedings;

o our ability to defend against existing and potential claims and lawsuits (including intellectual property infringement claims and class actions based on consumer claims, data, privacy or security breaches and secondary market liability), or our ability to negotiate and exercise indemnity rights or other protections in respect of such claims and lawsuits; and the complexity of legal compliance in domestic and foreign jurisdictions, including compliance with competition, anti- bribery and foreign corrupt practices laws. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control or outside of our current expectations or knowledge. Additional risks and uncertainties that are not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation. Except as otherwise indicated in this document, the forward-looking statements made herein do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or special items or any mergers, acquisitions, dispositions or other business combinations or transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date of this document. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document describe our expectations, and are based on our assumptions, as at the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This cautionary statement qualifies all of the forward-looking statements in this Annual Information Form. 6 | 2023 Annual Information Form

2. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page reference Incorporated by reference Annual from the 2023 annual Management's Information discussion and Financial Item Form analysis1 statements1 1 CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 64,71,76 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS 7 3 CORPORATE STRUCTURE 3.1 Name, address and incorporation 8 3.2 Intercorporate relationships 8 Note 28(c) 4 GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS 4.1 Three-year history 9 8,15,32,109 5 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS 5.1 Who we are 19 (a) Organization 20 32 (b) Our strategy 20 15 (c) Business overview 20 8,21,25,34, 39,45,64 (d) Competitive environment 20 22,85 (e) Corporate social responsibility 20 (f) Employee relations 20 25 5.2 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures: report on climate- 20 related risks and opportunities (a) Governance 21 (b) Strategy 22 (c) Risk management 29 (d) Metrics and Targets 30 5.3 Risk factors 31 76 5.4 Regulation 31 71,82 6 DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS 31 53 7 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE 7.1 General description of capital structure 32 29,71,82 7.2 Constraints 33 7.3 Ratings 34 53,56 8 MARKET FOR SECURITIES 8.1 Trading price and volume 36 8.2 Prior sales 37 Note 26(b) 9 DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS 9.1 Name, occupation and security holding 37 9.2 Cease trade orders, bankruptcies, penalties or sanctions 39 10 LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS 39 108 Note 29(a) 11 INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS 39 12 TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR 39 13 MATERIAL CONTRACTS 39 14 INTERESTS OF EXPERT 40 15 AUDIT COMMITTEE 40 16 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 41 APPENDIX A: TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR THE AUDIT COMMITTEE 42 1 As filed on SEDAR+ on February 9, 2024 Each Section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (2023 annual MD&A), referred to in this Annual Information Form (AIF) is incorporated by reference and filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. For greater certainty, notwithstanding references to TELUS' information circular, consolidated financial statements, sustainability and ESG report and the telus.com website, these documents and website are not incorporated into this AIF. In this AIF, except where otherwise indicated, all references to dollars or $ are to Canadian dollars. December 31, 2023 | 7

3. CORPORATE STRUCTURE 3.1 Name, address and incorporation TELUS was incorporated under the Company Act (British Columbia) (the B.C. Company Act) on October 26, 1998, under the name BCT.TELUS Communications Inc. (BCT). On January 31, 1999, pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act among BCT, BC TELECOM Inc. (BC TELECOM) and the former Alberta-based TELUS Corporation (TC), BCT acquired all of the shares of BC TELECOM and TC in exchange for common shares, and non-voting shares of BCT and BC TELECOM were dissolved. On May 3, 2000, BCT changed its name to TELUS Corporation and in February 2005, the Company transitioned under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), successor to the B.C. Company Act. On February 4, 2013, in accordance with the terms of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), TELUS exchanged all of its issued and outstanding Non-Voting Shares into Common Shares on a one-for-one basis. On April 16, 2013, TELUS subdivided its Common Shares on a two-for-one basis. On March 17, 2020, TELUS subdivided its issued and outstanding Common Shares on a two-for-one basis. On January 1, 2024, as part of an internal reorganization TELUS Holdings 2023 Inc. amalgamated with TELUS Corporation. TELUS maintains its registered office at Floor 7, 510 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia (B.C.) and its executive office at Floor 23, 510 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. 3.2 Intercorporate relationships and TELUS subsidiaries TELUS' telecommunications businesses are primarily operated through TELUS Communications Inc (TCI). TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TELUS International or TI) is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, supporting their clients' digital transformation journeys and enabling clients to swiftly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. In February 2021, TELUS International made an initial public offering (IPO) of subordinate voting shares (TI Subordinate Voting Shares); both TELUS Corporation and a TELUS International non-controlling shareholder individually also offered TI Subordinate Voting Shares in conjunction with the IPO. In the year ended December 31, 2023, TCI and TI were the only subsidiaries that owned assets constituting more than 10% of the consolidated assets of TELUS and that generated sales and operating revenues that exceeded 10% of the consolidated sales and operating revenues of TELUS. In addition, all of the assets, sales and operating revenues of TELUS' other subsidiaries (other than TCI and TI), together did not exceed 20% of TELUS' total consolidated assets or 20% of TELUS' total consolidated sales and operating revenues as at December 31, 2023. TELUS Corporation (British Columbia) 100% 85%1 TELUS Communications Inc TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (British Columbia) (British Columbia) 1 As of December 31, 2023, TELUS Corporation retained, directly and indirectly, approximately 85% of the combined voting interest attached to all issued and outstanding shares in TI. 8 | 2023 Annual Information Form

4. GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS 4.1 Three-year history During the three-year period ended on December 31, 2023, we continued to advance our national growth strategy, guided by our six strategic imperatives. For a review of the events and conditions that influenced our general development during 2023, and how our business has continued to evolve, please see Section 1.2 - The environment in which we operate, Section 2.2 - Strategic imperatives, as well as progress on our corporate priorities in Section 3 - Corporate priorities and Section 5 - Discussion of operations of our 2023 annual MD&A which sections are hereby incorporated by reference. This AIF also incorporates by reference Section 11 - Definitions and reconciliations of our 2023 annual MD&A. The following discussion relates to 2021 and 2022 events and conditions. Strategic imperative: Building national capabilities across data, IP, voice and wireless We were recognized with various accolades from Opensignal throughout 2021. In the Mobile Network Experience Canada report released in February 2021, we were recognized as being number one for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience, and we tied for number one in 4G Availability, 4G Coverage Experience and Games Experience. This achievement marked the ninth consecutive time an aspect of our mobile network, including download speed experience, has earned top spot from Opensignal.

report released in February 2021, we were recognized as being number one for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience, and we tied for number one in 4G Availability, 4G Coverage Experience and Games Experience. This achievement marked the ninth consecutive time an aspect of our mobile network, including download speed experience, has earned top spot from Opensignal. In the Canada 5G User Experience Report released in April 2021, we tied for first in 5G Download Speed, 5G Video Experience, 5G Upload Speed, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience and 5G Reach.

released in April 2021, we tied for first in 5G Download Speed, 5G Video Experience, 5G Upload Speed, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience and 5G Reach. In The State of Group Video Calling Experience - North and Latin America report released in June 2021, we were the joint winner for Group Video Calling Experience in Canada. As well, Canada ranked third out of 19 countries and territories in North and Latin America.

The State of Group Video Calling Experience - North and Latin America In the Mobile Network Experience: Canada Report (August 2021), we earned the top spot in six of seven categories, won top spot in four awards (Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience), and tied for first in two awards (Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience). Our speed in the Download Speed Experience category was 73.9 Mbps, which was 5.8% faster than the second place finisher and 28.6% faster than the third place finisher.

(August 2021), we earned the top spot in six of seven categories, won top spot in four awards (Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience), and tied for first in two awards (Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience). Our speed in the Download Speed Experience category was 73.9 Mbps, which was 5.8% faster than the second place finisher and 28.6% faster than the third place finisher. In the Canada 5G Experience Report released in August 2021, we tied for first in 5G Video Experience, 5G Download Speed and 5G Upload Speed. In 2021, we won two Speedtest Awards from U.S.-based Ookla for Canada's Fastest Mobile Network and Canada's Best Mobile Coverage. In Canada-based Tutela's report entitled Canada: State of Mobile Experience March 2021, we were awarded two of the national awards for Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality, and tied for Download Throughput and Coverage, based on data from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021. Tutela also named us the best mobile experience provider in Canada. In U.S.-based PCMag's report The Fastest ISPs of 2021: Canada, released in June 2021, we were ranked as the fastest ISP in Canada among major ISPs for the second consecutive year. The report also noted that we expanded the gap between our speeds and those of our peers by a wider margin. In February 2021, we announced the completed deployment of TELUS 4G LTE technology in 14 isolated communities in Quebec's Lower North Shore region, nearly one year ahead of the targeted completion date. For the first time ever, the region's 2,000 households have access to high-speed internet and mobile phone service, and can browse the internet at speeds similar to those living in urban areas. In March 2021, we announced a five-year partnership with the University of Alberta (U of A) to establish a 5G Living Lab at the U of A campus to advance research and development of innovative technologies. The $15 million investment will enhance U of A's innovation and commercialization capacity in areas of strength, starting with precision agriculture and autonomous vehicle systems. In June 2021, in partnership with the Kanata North Business Association and Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, we announced the launch of the 5G Innovation Zone in Ottawa's Hub350. This innovation hub is designed to leverage emerging technology advancements, including edge computing, network slicing and IoT commercialization, to tackle real-world challenges. These technologies are foundational to unleash December 31, 2023 | 9