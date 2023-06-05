TELUS Esports Series partners with Samsung for the biggest mobile gaming tournament in Canada, powered by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

TELUS is calling upon Canadian gamers of all skill levels to join the biggest Canada-wide esport series featuring Apex Legends, Rocket League, and the mobile game Rocket League Sideswipe



TELUS Esport Series gives Canadian gamers the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced the return of the TELUS Esports Series powered by TELUS Arena, a nationwide gaming platform that supports and empowers Canadian esport players. In partnership with Samsung, TELUS Esports Series is being introduced to mobile gamers featuring the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone with Rocket League Sideswipe, along with the return of Apex Legends and Rocket League. Canadians aged 15 and up can register and qualify at www.battlefy.com/telus by July 2nd, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST to play for a chance to win from a $50,000 prize pool.

"We're thrilled to bring back TELUS Esports, bigger and better than ever, in an exciting new partnership with Samsung featuring their Galaxy S23 Ultra," said Amit Nag, Vice President of Entertainment at TELUS. "Our goal is to democratize access to a safe, world-class esports entertainment experience for gamers of all skill levels. Now entering its third series, this tournament is another way we’re committed to connecting Canadians, creating a friendly community of like-minded players, and keeping them entertained by leveraging our world-leading technology and award-winning networks."

Featuring Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy1 technology, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gives gamers an edge. With more stable frame rates and the fastest and smoothest mobile graphics performance of any Galaxy device, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can sustain intense, cross-platform gaming for longer periods of time.2 Delivering more lifelike renderings and a visually immersive user experience, the Galaxy S23 Ultra provides the ultimate digital realism in graphics.

“Gaming is an ever-evolving industry, presenting opportunities that go beyond entertainment and recreation by providing newer ways of connection amongst young Canadians,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “Through this exciting series with TELUS, we are together empowering a new generation of mobile-first gamers by delivering a premium experience they can access right from their Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.”

Since the first TELUS Esports Series in 2021, TELUS has been committed to creating products, services, and top tier gaming events that provide Canadians with meaningful ways to participate in organized esports. From leading PureFibre Internet solutions to best-in-class award-winning 5G mobile networks , TELUS has become the go-to provider for Canadian gamers. In addition to the tournament, TELUS is offering its digital literacy program, TELUS Wise , to all players online tips and tricks to promote healthy gaming habits. Players on TELUS' PureFibre Internet network will also benefit from low latency and the fastest upload and download speeds for the most responsive gaming experience.

Registration for TELUS Esports Series is now open to all Canadians age 15 and up. Players of all skill levels including both casual gamers and seasoned professionals can join in an inclusive gaming experience. To sign up for the tournament and learn more about prizing, please visit www.battlefy.com/telus .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 31 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Samsung Canada

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to their connected lives. The company is a leader in the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca .

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lena Chen

TELUS Public Relations

lena.chen@telus.com

Alex Thomas

Samsung Public Relations

Alex.thomas@samsung.com