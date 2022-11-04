Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TELUS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   CA87971M1032

TELUS CORPORATION

(T)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
28.03 CAD    0.00%
07:33aTelus International Q3 Adjusted Diluted EPS US$0.32 Vs US$0.26 Year Ago; Adjusts Full-year 2022 Outlook
MT
07:22aTelus : Supplément d'information (Offert en anglais seulement)
PU
07:14aTELUS Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Profit, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TELUS : Supplément d'information (Offert en anglais seulement)

11/04/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TELUS Corporation

Third Quarter, 2022

Supplemental Investor Information

(UNAUDITED)

Financial information presented according to

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)

For further information, please contact:

Table of Contents

TELUS Investor Relations

TELUS Corporation

1-800-667-4871

- Selected Consolidated Data

2

ir@telus.com

- Segmented Data

3

www.telus.com

- Segmented Data (Historical Trend)

4

TELUS technology solutions

Ian McMillan

- Operations

5

(604) 695-4539

- Operations (Historical Trend)

6

ian.mcmillian@telus.com

- Operating Statistics

7

- Operating Statistics (Historical Trend)

8

Robert Mitchell

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

(647) 837-1606

- Operations

9

robert.mitchell2@telus.com

- Operations (Historical Trend)

10

Non-GAAP and other specified financial measures and definitions

11-12

Supplemental Investor Information (Unaudited)

TELUS Corporation

Third Quarter, 2022

Page 1

TELUS Corporation

Selected Consolidated Data

Quarterly

Sept YTD

Annual

$ in millions except shares, per share amounts, and ratios

Q3/22

Q2/22

Q1/22

Q4/21

Q3/21

Q2/21

Q1/21

2022

2021

Net Income

551

498

404

663

358

344

333

1,453

1,698

Adjusted Net Income1

471

422

414

331

392

348

359

1,307

1,430

Basic earnings per share ($)

0.37

0.34

0.28

0.47

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.99

1.23

Adjusted Basic earnings per share ($)1

0.34

0.32

0.30

0.23

0.29

0.26

0.27

0.95

1.07

Dividends declared per common share ($)

0.3386

0.3386

0.3274

0.3274

0.3162

0.3162

0.3112

1.0046

1.2710

Return on common equity2

12.9%

12.1%

11.4%

11.6%

9.3%

9.4%

9.3%

12.9%

11.6%

Earnings coverage

4.4

4.2

4.0

3.9

3.3

3.2

3.1

4.4

3.9

EBITDA interest coverage ratio3

9.1

8.9

8.6

8.4

7.6

7.4

7.3

9.1

8.4

Cash provided by operating activities

1,300

1,250

1,135

896

1,309

1,244

939

3,685

4,388

Free cash flow4

331

205

415

43

203

210

321

951

777

Long-term debt

25,139

21,628

21,319

20,852

20,533

19,932

19,772

25,139

20,852

Net debt5

23,689

21,693

20,960

20,535

19,009

18,169

18,230

23,689

20,535

Net debt : EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs (times)6

3.44

3.23

3.18

3.17

3.19

3.11

3.15

3.44

3.17

Outstanding shares at end of period (M)

1,420

1,381

1,376

1,370

1,361

1,355

1,349

1,420

1,370

Basic weighted average shares outstanding (M)

1,398

1,381

1,376

1,368

1,361

1,355

1,298

1,385

1,346

Supplemental Investor Information (Unaudited)

TELUS Corporation

Third Quarter, 2022

Page 2

TELUS Corporation

Segmented Data

Quarter 3

Sept YTD

$ in millions

2022

2021

Change

% Change

2022

2021

Change

% Change

Operating revenues and other income

TELUS technology solutions

4,009

3,669

340

9.3%

11,384

10,729

655

6.1%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

803

700

103

14.7%

2,359

1,997

362

18.1%

Less: Intersegment revenue

(141)

(118)

(23)

(19.5%)

(389)

(340)

(49)

(14.4%)

Operating revenues and other income

4,671

4,251

420

9.9%

13,354

12,386

968

7.8%

EBITDA7

TELUS technology solutions

1,457

1,355

102

7.5%

4,274

4,014

260

6.5%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

189

141

48

35.1%

534

394

140

35.7%

Consolidated

1,646

1,496

150

10.1%

4,808

4,408

400

9.1%

EBITDA margin

TELUS technology solutions

36.3%

37.0%

(0.7) pts.

37.5%

37.4%

0.1

pts.

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

23.6%

20.0%

3.6

pts.

22.6%

19.7%

2.9

pts.

Consolidated

35.2%

35.2%

-

pts.

36.0%

35.6%

0.4

pts.

Capital expenditures

TELUS technology solutions

892

962

(70)

(7.3%)

2,710

2,506

204

8.1%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

33

29

4

13.8%

102

83

19

22.9%

Consolidated

925

991

(66)

(6.7%)

2,812

2,589

223

8.6%

Capital expenditure intensity8

TELUS technology solutions

22%

26%

(4)

pts.

24%

23%

1

pt.

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

4%

4%

-

pts.

4%

4%

-

pts.

Consolidated

20%

23%

(3)

pts.

21%

21%

-

pts.

EBITDA less capex

TELUS technology solutions

565

393

172

43.8%

1,564

1,508

56

3.7%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

156

112

44

39.3%

432

311

121

38.9%

Consolidated

721

505

216

42.8%

1,996

1,819

177

9.7%

Adjusted EBITDA9

TELUS technology solutions

1,524

1,410

114

8.1%

4,395

4,128

267

6.5%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

200

149

51

35.5%

559

424

135

32.2%

Consolidated

1,724

1,559

165

10.7%

4,954

4,552

402

8.9%

Adjusted EBITDA margin21

TELUS technology solutions

38.0%

38.4%

(0.4)

pts.

38.6%

38.5%

0.1

pts.

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

24.9%

21.1%

3.8

pts.

23.7%

21.2%

2.5

pts.

Consolidated

36.9%

36.6%

0.3

pts.

37.1%

36.7%

0.4

pts.

Supplemental Investor Information (Unaudited)

TELUS Corporation

Third Quarter, 2022

Page 3

TELUS Corporation

Segmented Data - Historical Trend

Quarterly

Sept YTD

Annual

$ in millions

Q3/22

Q2/22

Q1/22

Q4/21

Q3/21

Q2/21

Q1/21

2022

2021

Operating revenues and other income

TELUS technology solutions

4,009

3,733

3,642

4,237

3,669

3,566

3,494

11,384

14,966

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

803

797

759

757

700

658

639

2,359

2,754

Less: Intersegment revenue

(141)

(129)

(119)

(122)

(118)

(113)

(109)

(389)

(462)

Operating revenues and other income

4,671

4,401

4,282

4,872

4,251

4,111

4,024

13,354

17,258

Revenues % change on prior year

TELUS Technology Solutions

9.3%

4.7%

4.2%

17.9%

4.1%

10.6%

6.1%

6.1%

9.8%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

14.7%

21.1%

18.8%

31.2%

23.2%

7.5%

28.1%

18.1%

22.1%

Operating revenues and other income

9.9%

7.1%

6.4%

20.0%

6.8%

10.3%

8.9%

7.8%

11.6%

EBITDA7

TELUS technology solutions

1,457

1,417

1,400

1,721

1,355

1,323

1,336

4,274

5,735

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

189

176

169

161

141

128

125

534

555

Consolidated

1,646

1,593

1,569

1,882

1,496

1,451

1,461

4,808

6,290

EBITDA % change on prior year

TELUS Technology Solutions

7.5%

7.1%

4.8%

40.9%

7.7%

10.5%

2.7%

6.5%

15.2%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

35.1%

37.1%

35.1%

39.9%

6.7%

(20.8%)

15.4%

35.7%

7.3%

Consolidated

10.1%

9.8%

7.4%

40.8%

7.6%

6.8%

3.7%

9.1%

14.5%

EBITDA margin

TELUS technology solutions

36.3%

37.9%

38.4%

40.6%

37.0%

37.1%

38.3%

37.5%

38.3%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

23.6%

22.2%

22.2%

21.4%

20.0%

19.6%

19.5%

22.6%

20.2%

Consolidated

35.2%

36.2%

36.6%

38.6%

35.2%

35.3%

36.3%

36.0%

36.4%

Capital expenditures

TELUS technology solutions

892

1,016

802

866

962

882

662

2,710

3,372

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

33

38

31

43

29

31

23

102

126

Consolidated

925

1,054

833

909

991

913

685

2,812

3,498

Capital expenditure intensity8

TELUS technology solutions

22%

27%

22%

20%

26%

25%

19%

24%

23%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

4%

5%

4%

6%

4%

5%

4%

4%

5%

Consolidated

20%

24%

19%

19%

23%

22%

17%

21%

20%

EBITDA less capex

TELUS technology solutions

565

401

598

855

393

441

674

1,564

2,363

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

156

138

138

118

112

97

102

432

429

Consolidated

721

539

736

973

505

538

776

1,996

2,792

Adjusted EBITDA9

TELUS technology solutions

1,524

1,436

1,435

1,348

1,410

1,353

1,365

4,395

5,476

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

200

186

173

169

149

137

138

559

593

Consolidated

1,724

1,622

1,608

1,517

1,559

1,490

1,503

4,954

6,069

Adjusted EBITDA % change on prior year

TELUS Technology Solutions

8.1%

6.1%

5.1%

6.7%

7.4%

7.3%

1.8%

6.5%

5.7%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

35.5%

35.6%

25.3%

14.6%

4.7%

36.5%

3.0%

32.2%

13.2%

Consolidated

10.7%

8.9%

7.0%

7.6%

7.1%

9.5%

1.9%

8.9%

6.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin21

TELUS technology solutions

38.0%

38.4%

39.4%

35.2%

38.4%

37.9%

39.1%

38.6%

37.6%

Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International

24.9%

23.4%

22.7%

22.5%

21.1%

20.9%

21.6%

23.7%

21.6%

Consolidated

36.9%

36.9%

37.6%

34.0%

36.6%

36.2%

37.4%

37.1%

36.0%

Supplemental Investor Information (Unaudited)

TELUS Corporation

Third Quarter, 2022

Page 4

TELUS technology solutions

Operations(A)

Quarter 3

Sept YTD

$ in millions

2022

2021

Change

% Change

2022

2021

Change

% Change

Operating revenues and other income

Mobile network revenue

1,696

1,588

108

6.8%

4,896

4,617

279

6.0%

Mobile equipment and other service revenues

545

523

22

4.2%

1,444

1,497

(53)

(3.5%)

Fixed data services(B)

1,099

1,043

56

5.4%

3,235

3,081

154

5.0%

Fixed voice services

198

208

(10)

(4.8%)

599

636

(37)

(5.8%)

Fixed equipment and other service revenue

125

101

24

23.8%

359

308

51

16.6%

Health services

225

130

95

73.1%

502

380

122

32.1%

Agriculture and consumer goods services

85

66

19

28.8%

251

186

65

34.9%

Operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers)

3,973

3,659

314

8.6%

11,286

10,705

581

5.4%

Other income

31

5

26

n.m.

85

9

76

n.m.

Total external revenue

4,004

3,664

340

9.3%

11,371

10,714

657

6.1%

Intersegment revenue

5

5

-

0.0%

13

15

(2)

(13.3%)

Total operating revenues and other income

4,009

3,669

340

9.3%

11,384

10,729

655

6.1%

Goods and services purchased

1,785

1,635

150

9.2%

4,955

4,759

196

4.1%

Employee benefits expense

767

679

88

13.0%

2,155

1,956

199

10.2%

Total operating expense(C)

2,552

2,314

238

10.3%

7,110

6,715

395

5.9%

EBITDA7

1,457

1,355

102

7.5%

4,274

4,014

260

6.5%

EBITDA margin

36.3%

37.0%

(0.7) pts.

37.5%

37.4%

0.1

pts.

Capital expenditures

892

962

(70)

(7.3%)

2,710

2,506

204

8.1%

Capital expenditure intensity8

22%

26%

(4) pts.

24%

23%

1

pt.

EBITDA less capex

565

393

172

43.8%

1,564

1,508

56

3.7%

Add: Restructuring and other costs included in total operating expense

67

55

12

n.m.

121

112

9

n.m.

Add: Other equity losses related to real estate joint ventures

-

-

-

n.m.

-

2

(2)

n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA9

1,524

1,410

114

8.1%

4,395

4,128

267

6.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin21

38.0%

38.4%

(0.4) pts.

38.6%

38.5%

0.1

pts.

(A)May not balance due to rounding alignment to YTD figures.

(B)Excludes health services and agriculture and consumer goods services.

(C)Includes restructuring and other costs.

Supplemental Investor Information (Unaudited)

TELUS Corporation

Third Quarter, 2022

Page 5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

TELUS Corporation published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELUS CORPORATION
07:33aTelus International Q3 Adjusted Diluted EPS US$0.32 Vs US$0.26 Year Ago; Adjusts Full-y..
MT
07:22aTelus : Supplément d'information (Offert en anglais seulement)
PU
07:14aTELUS Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Profit, Revenue
MT
06:51aTELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
06:48aEarnings Flash (T.TO) TELUS COMMUNICATIONS Posts Q3 Adjusted Basic EPS C$0.34
MT
06:46aTELUS reports strong operational and financial results for third quarter 2022
GL
11/02National Bank Update on Telecom Services: Tribunal ..
MT
11/02TELUS to provide free smartphones and wireless services in Ontario to Indigenous women ..
AQ
11/01Telecoms Brief: Competition Bureau Add Block of Shaw-Rogers Deal Is "In t..
MT
11/01Re-Run of Telecoms Brief: Competition Bureau Says Trial Is Need..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 339 M 13 350 M 13 350 M
Net income 2022 1 715 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net Debt 2022 22 411 M 16 314 M 16 314 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 39 811 M 28 981 M 28 981 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TELUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TELUS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 28,03 CAD
Average target price 33,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Entwistle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Doug French Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Auchinleck Independent Chairman
Tony Geheran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Paul Manley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELUS CORPORATION-5.91%28 981
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.50%156 023
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.82%129 676
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.63%94 228
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.04%94 159
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 767