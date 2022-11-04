TELUS : Supplément d'information (Offert en anglais seulement)
TELUS Corporation
Third Quarter, 2022
Supplemental Investor Information
(UNAUDITED)
Financial information presented according to
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
TELUS Corporation
Selected Consolidated Data
Quarterly
Sept YTD
Annual
$ in millions except shares, per share amounts, and ratios
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
Q4/21
Q3/21
Q2/21
Q1/21
2022
2021
Net Income
551
498
404
663
358
344
333
1,453
1,698
Adjusted Net Income
1
471
422
414
331
392
348
359
1,307
1,430
Basic earnings per share ($)
0.37
0.34
0.28
0.47
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.99
1.23
Adjusted Basic earnings per share ($)
1
0.34
0.32
0.30
0.23
0.29
0.26
0.27
0.95
1.07
Dividends declared per common share ($)
0.3386
0.3386
0.3274
0.3274
0.3162
0.3162
0.3112
1.0046
1.2710
Return on common equity
2
12.9%
12.1%
11.4%
11.6%
9.3%
9.4%
9.3%
12.9%
11.6%
Earnings coverage
4.4
4.2
4.0
3.9
3.3
3.2
3.1
4.4
3.9
EBITDA interest coverage ratio
3
9.1
8.9
8.6
8.4
7.6
7.4
7.3
9.1
8.4
Cash provided by operating activities
1,300
1,250
1,135
896
1,309
1,244
939
3,685
4,388
Free cash flow
4
331
205
415
43
203
210
321
951
777
Long-term debt
25,139
21,628
21,319
20,852
20,533
19,932
19,772
25,139
20,852
Net debt
5
23,689
21,693
20,960
20,535
19,009
18,169
18,230
23,689
20,535
Net debt : EBITDA - excluding restructuring and other costs (times)
6
3.44
3.23
3.18
3.17
3.19
3.11
3.15
3.44
3.17
Outstanding shares at end of period (M)
1,420
1,381
1,376
1,370
1,361
1,355
1,349
1,420
1,370
Basic weighted average shares outstanding (M)
1,398
1,381
1,376
1,368
1,361
1,355
1,298
1,385
1,346
TELUS Corporation
Segmented Data
Quarter 3
Sept YTD
$ in millions
2022
2021
Change
% Change
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Operating revenues and other income
TELUS technology solutions
4,009
3,669
340
9.3%
11,384
10,729
655
6.1%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
803
700
103
14.7%
2,359
1,997
362
18.1%
Less: Intersegment revenue
(141)
(118)
(23)
(19.5%)
(389)
(340)
(49)
(14.4%)
Operating revenues and other income
4,671
4,251
420
9.9%
13,354
12,386
968
7.8%
EBITDA
7
TELUS technology solutions
1,457
1,355
102
7.5%
4,274
4,014
260
6.5%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
189
141
48
35.1%
534
394
140
35.7%
Consolidated
1,646
1,496
150
10.1%
4,808
4,408
400
9.1%
EBITDA margin
TELUS technology solutions
36.3%
37.0%
(0.7) pts.
37.5%
37.4%
0.1
pts.
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
23.6%
20.0%
3.6
pts.
22.6%
19.7%
2.9
pts.
Consolidated
35.2%
35.2%
-
pts.
36.0%
35.6%
0.4
pts.
Capital expenditures
TELUS technology solutions
892
962
(70)
(7.3%)
2,710
2,506
204
8.1%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
33
29
4
13.8%
102
83
19
22.9%
Consolidated
925
991
(66)
(6.7%)
2,812
2,589
223
8.6%
Capital expenditure intensity
8
TELUS technology solutions
22%
26%
(4)
pts.
24%
23%
1
pt.
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
4%
4%
-
pts.
4%
4%
-
pts.
Consolidated
20%
23%
(3)
pts.
21%
21%
-
pts.
EBITDA less capex
TELUS technology solutions
565
393
172
43.8%
1,564
1,508
56
3.7%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
156
112
44
39.3%
432
311
121
38.9%
Consolidated
721
505
216
42.8%
1,996
1,819
177
9.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
9
TELUS technology solutions
1,524
1,410
114
8.1%
4,395
4,128
267
6.5%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
200
149
51
35.5%
559
424
135
32.2%
Consolidated
1,724
1,559
165
10.7%
4,954
4,552
402
8.9%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21
TELUS technology solutions
38.0%
38.4%
(0.4)
pts.
38.6%
38.5%
0.1
pts.
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
24.9%
21.1%
3.8
pts.
23.7%
21.2%
2.5
pts.
Consolidated
36.9%
36.6%
0.3
pts.
37.1%
36.7%
0.4
pts.
TELUS Corporation
Segmented Data - Historical Trend
Quarterly
Sept YTD
Annual
$ in millions
Q3/22
Q2/22
Q1/22
Q4/21
Q3/21
Q2/21
Q1/21
2022
2021
Operating revenues and other income
TELUS technology solutions
4,009
3,733
3,642
4,237
3,669
3,566
3,494
11,384
14,966
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
803
797
759
757
700
658
639
2,359
2,754
Less: Intersegment revenue
(141)
(129)
(119)
(122)
(118)
(113)
(109)
(389)
(462)
Operating revenues and other income
4,671
4,401
4,282
4,872
4,251
4,111
4,024
13,354
17,258
Revenues % change on prior year
TELUS Technology Solutions
9.3%
4.7%
4.2%
17.9%
4.1%
10.6%
6.1%
6.1%
9.8%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
14.7%
21.1%
18.8%
31.2%
23.2%
7.5%
28.1%
18.1%
22.1%
Operating revenues and other income
9.9%
7.1%
6.4%
20.0%
6.8%
10.3%
8.9%
7.8%
11.6%
EBITDA
7
TELUS technology solutions
1,457
1,417
1,400
1,721
1,355
1,323
1,336
4,274
5,735
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
189
176
169
161
141
128
125
534
555
Consolidated
1,646
1,593
1,569
1,882
1,496
1,451
1,461
4,808
6,290
EBITDA % change on prior year
TELUS Technology Solutions
7.5%
7.1%
4.8%
40.9%
7.7%
10.5%
2.7%
6.5%
15.2%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
35.1%
37.1%
35.1%
39.9%
6.7%
(20.8%)
15.4%
35.7%
7.3%
Consolidated
10.1%
9.8%
7.4%
40.8%
7.6%
6.8%
3.7%
9.1%
14.5%
EBITDA margin
TELUS technology solutions
36.3%
37.9%
38.4%
40.6%
37.0%
37.1%
38.3%
37.5%
38.3%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
23.6%
22.2%
22.2%
21.4%
20.0%
19.6%
19.5%
22.6%
20.2%
Consolidated
35.2%
36.2%
36.6%
38.6%
35.2%
35.3%
36.3%
36.0%
36.4%
Capital expenditures
TELUS technology solutions
892
1,016
802
866
962
882
662
2,710
3,372
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
33
38
31
43
29
31
23
102
126
Consolidated
925
1,054
833
909
991
913
685
2,812
3,498
Capital expenditure intensity
8
TELUS technology solutions
22%
27%
22%
20%
26%
25%
19%
24%
23%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
4%
5%
4%
6%
4%
5%
4%
4%
5%
Consolidated
20%
24%
19%
19%
23%
22%
17%
21%
20%
EBITDA less capex
TELUS technology solutions
565
401
598
855
393
441
674
1,564
2,363
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
156
138
138
118
112
97
102
432
429
Consolidated
721
539
736
973
505
538
776
1,996
2,792
Adjusted EBITDA
9
TELUS technology solutions
1,524
1,436
1,435
1,348
1,410
1,353
1,365
4,395
5,476
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
200
186
173
169
149
137
138
559
593
Consolidated
1,724
1,622
1,608
1,517
1,559
1,490
1,503
4,954
6,069
Adjusted EBITDA % change on prior year
TELUS Technology Solutions
8.1%
6.1%
5.1%
6.7%
7.4%
7.3%
1.8%
6.5%
5.7%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
35.5%
35.6%
25.3%
14.6%
4.7%
36.5%
3.0%
32.2%
13.2%
Consolidated
10.7%
8.9%
7.0%
7.6%
7.1%
9.5%
1.9%
8.9%
6.4%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21
TELUS technology solutions
38.0%
38.4%
39.4%
35.2%
38.4%
37.9%
39.1%
38.6%
37.6%
Digitally-led customer experiences - TELUS International
24.9%
23.4%
22.7%
22.5%
21.1%
20.9%
21.6%
23.7%
21.6%
Consolidated
36.9%
36.9%
37.6%
34.0%
36.6%
36.2%
37.4%
37.1%
36.0%
TELUS technology solutions
Operations
(A)
Quarter 3
Sept YTD
$ in millions
2022
2021
Change
% Change
2022
2021
Change
% Change
Operating revenues and other income
Mobile network revenue
1,696
1,588
108
6.8%
4,896
4,617
279
6.0%
Mobile equipment and other service revenues
545
523
22
4.2%
1,444
1,497
(53)
(3.5%)
Fixed data services
(B)
1,099
1,043
56
5.4%
3,235
3,081
154
5.0%
Fixed voice services
198
208
(10)
(4.8%)
599
636
(37)
(5.8%)
Fixed equipment and other service revenue
125
101
24
23.8%
359
308
51
16.6%
Health services
225
130
95
73.1%
502
380
122
32.1%
Agriculture and consumer goods services
85
66
19
28.8%
251
186
65
34.9%
Operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers)
3,973
3,659
314
8.6%
11,286
10,705
581
5.4%
Other income
31
5
26
n.m.
85
9
76
n.m.
Total external revenue
4,004
3,664
340
9.3%
11,371
10,714
657
6.1%
Intersegment revenue
5
5
-
0.0%
13
15
(2)
(13.3%)
Total operating revenues and other income
4,009
3,669
340
9.3%
11,384
10,729
655
6.1%
Goods and services purchased
1,785
1,635
150
9.2%
4,955
4,759
196
4.1%
Employee benefits expense
767
679
88
13.0%
2,155
1,956
199
10.2%
Total operating expense
(C)
2,552
2,314
238
10.3%
7,110
6,715
395
5.9%
EBITDA
7
1,457
1,355
102
7.5%
4,274
4,014
260
6.5%
EBITDA margin
36.3%
37.0%
(0.7) pts.
37.5%
37.4%
0.1
pts.
Capital expenditures
892
962
(70)
(7.3%)
2,710
2,506
204
8.1%
Capital expenditure intensity
8
22%
26%
(4) pts.
24%
23%
1
pt.
EBITDA less capex
565
393
172
43.8%
1,564
1,508
56
3.7%
Add: Restructuring and other costs included in total operating expense
67
55
12
n.m.
121
112
9
n.m.
Add: Other equity losses related to real estate joint ventures
-
-
-
n.m.
-
2
(2)
n.m.
Adjusted EBITDA
9
1,524
1,410
114
8.1%
4,395
4,128
267
6.5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21
38.0%
38.4%
(0.4) pts.
38.6%
38.5%
0.1
pts.
(A)May not balance due to rounding alignment to YTD figures.
(B)Excludes health services and agriculture and consumer goods services.
(C)Includes restructuring and other costs.
