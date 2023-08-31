PCMag recognizes TELUS as the unrivaled Fastest Internet Service Provider nationwide and Best Internet Service Provider in Alberta and B.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS, a pioneer in providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions, proudly announces its fourth consecutive victory as Canada’s fastest major Internet Service Provider (ISP) and Best ISP in Alberta and British Columbia by New York-based PCMag 1.

“Our TELUS team is honoured to once again be recognized by U.S.-based PCMag as the Fastest Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Canada for the 4th consecutive year, and Best ISP for Alberta and British Columbia,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Consistently earning this accomplishment reinforces the vital work being undertaken by our technologists, engineers and network innovators to provide Canadians with the reliability, coverage and speed needed to future-proof our communities. Indeed, against the backdrop of a summer characterized by devastating wildfires and historic flooding, having access to a reliable, world-leading network over which to share information, coordinate relief efforts and rebuild communities has never been more important. Our team is exceedingly proud to be creating and supporting award-winning networks that are the foundation upon which Canada’s digital economy and sustainable future are being built.”

Determined by industry experts, this recurring triumph stands as a testament to the unparalleled performance of its world-renowned network. This incredible feat is made possible by the TELUS PureFibre network, with 100% fibre optic connection2. In an era where reliable internet is paramount for work, education, healthcare, entertainment and staying connected, this achievement reaffirms TELUS’ undisputed dominance in delivering lightning-fast internet speeds across the nation.

From 2000 through 2022, TELUS has invested $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure. This investment has seamlessly enhanced network coverage, speed and reliability, ensuring their networks connect Canadians across the country. This latest recognition from PCMag complements TELUS’ impressive array of accolades, underscoring its leadership in connectivity and network excellence, covering both urban and rural regions of the country.

Renowned for its global sustainability leadership for more than two decades, TELUS has been leveraging its world-leading technology to digitally transform how we live, work and learn, enabling cutting-edge sustainable solutions that are helping make our planet healthier. Driving this transformation, TELUS PureFibre boasts Canada’s most sustainable network technology3; surpassing traditional copper networks

by up to 85 per cent in efficiency and helping TELUS achieve its goal of net carbon neutral operations by 2030 or sooner. TELUS’ far-reaching wireless and wireline networks have also enabled significant carbon reduction by facilitating remote work for millions, mitigating commutes, virtually enabling education and healthcare access, and empowering businesses to embrace virtual operations, consequently curtailing energy usage.

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, health care, and others.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.



Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.6 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

