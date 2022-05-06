Log in
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
32.28 CAD   +2.06%
05/06TELUS announces election of directors
GL
05/06Telus reports higher profits as it touts diversified business model
AQ
05/06TRANSCRIPT : TELUS Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
TELUS announces election of directors

05/06/2022 | 08:05pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in the Company’s 2022 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS’ annual meeting on May 6, 2022 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 15 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

NomineeVotes For% Votes For Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
R.H. (Dick) Auchinleck711,680,87297.29%19,836,8602.71%
Raymond T. Chan729,814,14599.77%1,703,5870.23%
Hazel Claxton730,416,79099.85%1,100,9430.15%
Lisa De Wilde725,041,28699.11%6,476,4460.89%
Victor Dodig718,118,86498.17%13,398,8691.83%
Darren Entwistle727,053,22099.39%4,464,5120.61%
Thomas Flynn730,442,65099.85%1,075,0820.15%
Mary Jo Haddad722,332,04298.74%9,185,6901.26%
Kathy Kinloch724,566,88799.05%6,950,8450.95%
Christine Magee726,929,16799.37%4,588,5660.63%
John Manley723,073,83998.85%8,443,8941.15%
David Mowat722,977,97898.83%8,539,7551.17%
Marc Parent713,462,07997.53%18,055,6542.47%
Denise Pickett725,184,91099.13%6,332,8230.87%
W. Sean Willy729,325,61099.70%2,192,1230.30%

All matters voted on at the Meeting were approved as follows:

MatterVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld / Against% Votes Withheld / Against
Appointment of auditors688,980,07292.95%52,244,1007.05%
Advisory vote to accept TELUS’ approach to executive compensation680,646,72993.05%50,870,9996.95%
Reconfirmation of the Company’s shareholder rights plan686,875,77093.90%44,626,9606.10%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. 

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu
418-318-6102
Jacinthe.Beaulieu@telus.com


 


© GlobeNewswire 2022
