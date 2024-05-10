VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in TELUS' 2024 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 9, 2024 (the Meeting) are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Raymond T. Chan
618,094,359
97.85 %
13,548,940
2.15 %
Hazel Claxton
620,923,600
98.31 %
10,703,980
1.69 %
Lisa De Wilde
618,791,949
97.97 %
12,847,703
2.03 %
Victor Dodig
621,433,522
98.39 %
10,194,058
1.61 %
Darren Entwistle
629,036,845
99.59 %
2,607,372
0.41 %
Thomas Flynn
629,286,713
99.63 %
2,348,289
0.37 %
Mary Jo Haddad
606,690,547
96.05 %
24,943,721
3.95 %
Martha Hall Findlay
628,871,421
99.56 %
2,768,230
0.44 %
Christine Magee
618,977,931
98.00 %
12,661,190
2.00 %
John Manley
624,168,171
98.82 %
7,475,197
1.18 %
David Mowat
627,540,458
99.35 %
4,093,817
0.65 %
Marc Parent
612,803,678
97.02 %
18,835,444
2.98 %
Denise Pickett
626,241,895
99.15 %
5,397,226
0.85 %
W. Sean Willy
626,996,804
99.27 %
4,637,470
0.73 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.
Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.
TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.
Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.
For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.
For more information, please contact:
Jacinthe Beaulieu
418-318-6102
Jacinthe.Beaulieu@telus.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telus-announces-election-of-directors-302141919.html
SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.