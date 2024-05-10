VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in TELUS' 2024 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 9, 2024 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Raymond T. Chan 618,094,359 97.85 % 13,548,940 2.15 % Hazel Claxton 620,923,600 98.31 % 10,703,980 1.69 % Lisa De Wilde 618,791,949 97.97 % 12,847,703 2.03 % Victor Dodig 621,433,522 98.39 % 10,194,058 1.61 % Darren Entwistle 629,036,845 99.59 % 2,607,372 0.41 % Thomas Flynn 629,286,713 99.63 % 2,348,289 0.37 % Mary Jo Haddad 606,690,547 96.05 % 24,943,721 3.95 % Martha Hall Findlay 628,871,421 99.56 % 2,768,230 0.44 % Christine Magee 618,977,931 98.00 % 12,661,190 2.00 % John Manley 624,168,171 98.82 % 7,475,197 1.18 % David Mowat 627,540,458 99.35 % 4,093,817 0.65 % Marc Parent 612,803,678 97.02 % 18,835,444 2.98 % Denise Pickett 626,241,895 99.15 % 5,397,226 0.85 % W. Sean Willy 626,996,804 99.27 % 4,637,470 0.73 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm , and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

