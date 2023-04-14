TELUS is Western Canada's best broadband network

TELUS recognized for consistent network quality, video experience and speed, taking home eleven Fixed Broadband Experience top spots across B.C. and Alberta from Opensignal



TELUS PureFibre leading home Internet experience in B.C. and Alberta

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS is proud to announce its industry-leading results from Opensignal’s April 2023 Canada Fixed Broadband Experience Report , bringing home top honours in Canada’s two westernmost provinces. TELUS received outright wins for Consistent Quality, Video Experience and Upload Speed in B.C. and Alberta, as well as took first place in B.C. for Broadband Success Rate. It also tied for first in B.C. and Alberta for Peak Download Speed, and tied for first in Alberta for Broadband Success Rate. These results demonstrate TELUS’ network dominance in Fixed Broadband in Western Canada, solidifying TELUS’ position as the home Internet provider to beat when it comes to network quality, experience and speed.

“Canadians continue to value a fast, reliable connection and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading broadband networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “As a company that has been headquartered in Western Canada for more than 125 years, our TELUS team is exceedingly proud of our enduring legacy of putting our customers and communities first. Indeed, this latest recognition from Opensignal demonstrates that TELUS is continuing to lead the way in providing an outstanding broadband experience in Western Canada and is a celebration of the work our team does to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our wireline network is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

This latest recognition from Opensignal complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years for its world-leading networks, including TELUS’ most recent recognition from PCMag as Canada’s best mobile carrier . TELUS has also previously been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including US-based Ookla, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence.

TELUS’ PureFibre network is built with state-of-the-art fibre optics, right up to the connection point at the home or business, ensuring customers have the fastest most capable network available. With the only true all fibre network in Western Canada, TELUS delivers the best network performance available anywhere in the world, including the fastest upload and download speeds. This infrastructure not only offers unparalleled connectivity, but also delivers significant sustainability benefits. The fibre optic technology used in TELUS’ PureFibre network is much more energy-efficient compared to traditional copper-based networks. Fibre optic cables transmit data using light signals over glass strands, which require less energy to transmit data compared to copper cables. This translates into a lower carbon footprint, as TELUS’ PureFibre network requires less electricity to operate, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $220 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations, and plans to invest $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026 to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its global-leading networks and connect customers from coast to coast. TELUS also has a longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that its work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas. Through public-private partnerships, 504 rural communities and 577 Indigenous lands have been enabled with TELUS' advanced broadband connectivity, positively impacting 360,000+ rural and Indigenous households and businesses.

To learn more about TELUS’ network coverage visit telus.com/network .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family preventative health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

TELUS Fibre results in Opensignal’s Canada: Fixed Broadband Experience Report April 2023, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period July 1 – December 27, 2022 © 2023 Opensignal Limited.