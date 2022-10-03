Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TELUS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   CA87971M1032

TELUS CORPORATION

(T)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:27 2022-10-03 pm EDT
28.29 CAD   +3.14%
12:22pTELUS on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29National Bank Previews Telus' Q3 Results -- Trims Target to $34, Maintains Outperform
MT
09/29National Bank Adjusts TELUS Price Target to CA$34 From CA$36, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TELUS on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TELUS Corporation (TU) is currently at $20.64, up $0.78 or 3.93%


--On pace for largest percent increase since May 26, 2020, when it rose 4.27%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 12.43% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 23.28%

--Down 24.67% from its all-time closing high of $27.40 on April 8, 2022

--Down 6.01% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $21.96

--Down 24.67% from its 52-week closing high of $27.40 on April 8, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 52-week closing low of $19.86 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $20.72

--Up 4.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5.15%


All data as of 12:00:04 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1221ET

All news about TELUS CORPORATION
12:22pTELUS on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/29National Bank Previews Telus' Q3 Results -- Trims Target to $34, Maintains Outperform
MT
09/29National Bank Adjusts TELUS Price Target to CA$34 From CA$36, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
09/19Witness Blanket goes digital to share truths and memories of residential school Survivo..
GL
09/15DBRS Morningstar Assigns Rating of BBB (high) With a Negative Trend to TELUS Corporatio..
AQ
09/14DBRS Rates TELUS' Debt Issuance
MT
09/09TELUS Announces Three-Tranche Note Offering
CI
09/09The All-New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max are now availab..
GL
09/09The All-New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max are now availab..
GL
09/09Telus Prices $2.0 Billion Three-tranche Senior Note Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 303 M 13 331 M 13 331 M
Net income 2022 1 712 M 1 247 M 1 247 M
Net Debt 2022 21 809 M 15 885 M 15 885 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 38 959 M 28 376 M 28 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart TELUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TELUS Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 27,43 CAD
Average target price 34,09 CAD
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren Entwistle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Doug French Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Auchinleck Independent Chairman
Tony Geheran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Paul Manley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELUS CORPORATION-7.92%28 376
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.92%159 463
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.62%135 798
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.00%93 097
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.31%85 281
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.31%55 305