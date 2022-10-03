TELUS on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

TELUS Corporation (TU) is currently at $20.64, up $0.78 or 3.93%

--On pace for largest percent increase since May 26, 2020, when it rose 4.27%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 12.43% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 23.28%

--Down 24.67% from its all-time closing high of $27.40 on April 8, 2022

--Down 6.01% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 4, 2021), when it closed at $21.96

--Down 24.67% from its 52-week closing high of $27.40 on April 8, 2022

--Up 3.93% from its 52-week closing low of $19.86 on Sept. 30, 2022

--Traded as high as $20.72

--Up 4.36% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 5.15%

All data as of 12:00:04 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

