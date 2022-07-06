TELUS opens new headquarters in Calgary with 60-storey LEED Platinum landmark: TELUS Sky

TELUS Sky bridges sustainability with urban life, incorporating state of the art office space, along with 326 rental homes within the building



TELUS Sky features Canada’s largest public art display, ‘Northern Lights’ by Douglas Coupland which is integrated into the building’s façade for the enjoyment of all residents and visitors



TELUS operates the largest LEED Platinum corporate real estate footprint in North America

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS, Westbank and Allied are celebrating the opening of TELUS Sky, TELUS’ new state of the art headquarters in Downtown Calgary. This impressive landmark stands 60-storeys tall and brings 750,000 square feet of office and retail space including 326 rental homes to Calgary’s downtown core, creating a unique and dynamic blend of working and urban living. Built to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum standards - the highest LEED certification - TELUS Sky is one of the most technologically innovative and environmentally-friendly sites in North America. With the completion of TELUS Sky, TELUS now occupies the largest LEED Platinum footprint in North America including TELUS Garden in Vancouver, TELUS Harbour Toronto, TELUS House Ottawa, and Place TELUS Québec. Powered by purpose, TELUS is a global leader in sustainability with the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

"Our TELUS team has an inspiring legacy of connecting Albertans to the people, resources and information that matter most to them, and today’s opening of TELUS Sky builds upon this rich history of investment and innovation,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Our $400 million development continues our legacy of making powerful contributions to advance the economic strength and social vitality of both the city of Calgary and the province of Alberta. Indeed, over the past century, TELUS has invested $60 billion in network infrastructure, operations and technology across the province and we will invest an additional $17 billion through 2026, creating a further 8,500 family-supporting jobs. Moreover, as the transformative centrepiece of a revitalized city block, TELUS Sky sets a new standard of excellence in architectural beauty and environmental sustainability; exceeding the global standard for leadership in energy and environmental design. We are exceedingly proud that TELUS Sky will continue to build a friendly future for everyone who lives, works, and serves in the great City of Calgary.”

Designed by world-renowned architects Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and Dialog, along with developer partner Westbank and Allied, TELUS Sky features Canada’s largest public art display integrated into the building’s façade: Northern Lights by iconic Canadian author and artist, Douglas Coupland, which dance across the building’s exterior providing a light show in Downtown Calgary for locals and visitors.

“TELUS Sky represents a pivotal moment in Calgary’s history and we’re thrilled to be marking its official opening today, with our partners and the community,” said Ian Gillespie, Westbank Founder and CEO. “We see this building and its art installation as a symbol of Calgary’s transformation and its future, as one of Canada’s emerging Creative Economy hubs. A LEED Platinum showcase, an architectural landmark and a monumental public art installation that brings workspace and living space into Downtown Calgary, TELUS Sky will contribute to Calgary’s success economically and culturally for generations to come. We’re glad to share this with two fantastic partners.”

TELUS Sky’s unique features include:

A storm water management system that recycles rainwater for use in washroom toilets and urinals, reducing the building’s municipal water demand by 70 per cent.

A thermal energy system designed to efficiently transport hot water through an underground network of insulated pipes across the city, resulting in a 30 per cent reduction in heating energy demand.

100 per cent fresh air ventilation with operable windows and exterior terraces - even on office floors.

Windows designed with robust envelope and triple-pane glazing to decrease solar transmission and promote greater shading within the building, contributing to a 35 per cent reduction in building energy use compared to similar size developments.

A living green wall in the 11-storey atrium to improve air quality and provide occupants and visitors with a connection to natural elements.

A direct connection to TELUS’ PureFibre network, ensuring tenants, businesses, guests, and office workers have access to the fastest most capable Internet network available in western Canada.

Comprehensive fitness facilities including a wellness centre with a yoga and barre room, on-site secure bicycle storage, and electric vehicle charging stations.



Situated in the heart of the downtown district, TELUS Sky has transformed the city’s skyline and will contribute to Calgary’s growing tech community and vibrant cultural landscape, symbolically representing TELUS’ commitment to Alberta’s economic prosperity, sustainability, and health well into the future. Throughout the project’s development over the last nine years, TELUS Sky supported the local economy by creating more than 1,000 jobs, and as of today, the building will be home to more than 1,600 local TELUS team members.

"The completion of TELUS Sky is a pivotal moment in the history of Calgary,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “This landmark building literally serves as a beacon of light as Calgary continues to reinvent its downtown to reflect the City's aspirations for a dynamic, transformative and sustainable future."

“TELUS’ creation of a headquarters in Calgary is more great news for our downtown core,” said Minister Doug Schweitzer. “With this tower, they are contributing toward a more dynamic downtown. This investment by TELUS in our downtown is a pillar for future growth.”



Earlier this week, TELUS announced a $430 million investment across the City of Calgary in 2022 as part of its $17 billion investment in operations, network infrastructure, and spectrum across the province now through 2026, creating 8,500 new jobs for Albertans and connecting more families and businesses to TELUS’ world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks. TELUS’ dedication to Calgary extends well beyond investments in operations and infrastructure. Since 2000, TELUS along with its team members and retirees in Alberta have gifted $200 million dollars and 3.2 million volunteer hours across the province.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.



About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that partners with like minded global organizations to become ever more impactful, concentrating primarily on large on projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions and public art, with over $50B of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city.

About Allied

Allied is a leading provider of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network- dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledged-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

