Updating full year 2023 targets for Consolidated Operating Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth to reflect TELUS International’s updated annual outlook; notably implied annual financial growth target for TTech operating segment remains unchanged



Pre-releasing Q2 2023 subscriber results, including strong Mobile Phone and Connected Device net additions of 110,000 and 124,000, respectively; Solid total Fixed customer net additions of 59,000 including Internet, TV and Security net additions of 35,000, 17,000 and 15,000, respectively

Total Mobile and Fixed customer growth of 293,000, up 46,000 over last year, and our strongest second quarter on record, driven by strong demand for our leading portfolio across Mobility and Fixed services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) today announced an update to its annual guidance for 2023 as a result of TELUS International’s (TI) updated full-year annual outlook as announced today, July 13, 2023. The update to TI’s full-year outlook, which now calls for Revenue in the range of US$2.7 billion to US$2.73 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of US$575 million to US$600 million, was revised lower due to more pronounced than anticipated demand challenges in the near-term from certain clients within the technology vertical. Due to TI’s updated annual outlook for 2023, TELUS is now targeting Consolidated Operating Revenue growth of 9.5 to 11.5 per cent (from 11 to 14 per cent) and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7 to 8 per cent (from 9.5 to 11 per cent). TELUS is the controlling shareholder of TI and as a result consolidates its financial results through TELUS’ DLCX operating segment. In the first quarter of 2023, DLCX Adjusted EBITDA represented approximately 10 per cent of TELUS’ consolidated financial results. Importantly, the implied financial guidance for TELUS’ TTech operating segment remains unchanged for 2023.



“As a result of global macroeconomic pressures, TI announced today an update to its financial annual outlook, resulting in TELUS revising its full year Operating Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth guidance,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS, and Chair of the TI Board of Directors. “The severe, global pressures that TI has faced have been unprecedented, particularly within the technology vertical as clients aggressively address their cost structures, including successive employee downsizing activities. In response, our TI team is judiciously focused on optimizing its own cost structure, including reducing staff levels to address lower service volumes in the technology sector, as well as pervasively deploying automation and GenAI-enabled solutions internally to drive down its cost to serve. Despite these near-term pressures at TI, we remain highly confident in their medium and long-term operational execution and financial outlook. Indeed, the opportunities remain strong for TI as it relates to digital transformation, GenAI adoption and the continuing, critical importance of differentiated digital customer experience solutions in the market that will fuel TI’s long-term growth and profitability.”

“Today, we are also releasing operating metrics for our TTech business segment, illustrative of continued robust customer growth,” continued Darren. “Total Mobile and Fixed customer growth of 293,000, was up 46,000 over last year, and represents our strongest second quarter on record. This was driven by strong demand for our leading portfolio across Mobility and Fixed services, backed by our industry-best customer experience, and world-leading wireless and wireline broadband PureFibre networks.”

Q2 2023 customer net additions results for TELUS’ TTech operating segment include:

Strong Mobile Phone net additions of 110,000, up 17,000 over the same period a year ago, and best second quarter result since 2010.

Record second quarter Connected Device net additions of 124,000, up 32,000 year-over-year.

Continued strong Internet, TV and Security net additions of 35,000, 17,000 and 15,000, respectively, rendering total fixed net additions of 59,000.

Total customer net additions of 293,000, up 46,000 year-over-year, and our strongest second quarter on record.

TELUS will announce its full second quarter operating and financial results for 2023 on Friday, August 4, 2023.

TELUS International conference call

TELUS International CEO Jeff Puritt and CFO Vanessa Kanu will be hosting an investor conference call on Thursday, July 13, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast on the TELUS International Investor Relations website at: www.telusinternational.com/investors/news-events and a replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

