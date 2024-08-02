August 02, 2024 at 07:24 am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Telus profit rises as more service subscribers supported revenue growth in the second quarter.

The Canadian telecom major posted on Friday a higher net income of 221 million Canadian dollars ($159.3 million), or C$0.15 a share, up from C$196 million, or C$0.14 a share, in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were C$0.25 a share, beating analyst expectations of C$0.22 a share, according to consensus estimates on FactSet.

Operating revenue rose slightly to C$4.97 billion from C$4.95 billion, missing forecasts of a rise to C$5.01 billion.

The company added a total of 332,000 new subscribers to its services, up 13%, including 101,000 mobile phones and 161,000 connected devices.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-24 0723ET