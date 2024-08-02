By Adriano Marchese
Telus profit rises as more service subscribers supported revenue growth in the second quarter.
The Canadian telecom major posted on Friday a higher net income of 221 million Canadian dollars ($159.3 million), or C$0.15 a share, up from C$196 million, or C$0.14 a share, in the comparable quarter a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were C$0.25 a share, beating analyst expectations of C$0.22 a share, according to consensus estimates on FactSet.
Operating revenue rose slightly to C$4.97 billion from C$4.95 billion, missing forecasts of a rise to C$5.01 billion.
The company added a total of 332,000 new subscribers to its services, up 13%, including 101,000 mobile phones and 161,000 connected devices.
Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-02-24 0723ET