  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TELUS Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    T   CA87971M1032

TELUS CORPORATION

(T)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:26:26 2023-02-08 pm EST
28.09 CAD   +0.07%
07:38aTelus 4Q Earnings Fall With Rise in Costs
DJ
07:35aTelus reports fourth-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue up
AQ
07:19aTelus Posts Lower Q4 Attributable Net Income YOY, Ups Dividend; Outlines 2023 Targets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telus 4Q Earnings Fall With Rise in Costs

02/09/2023 | 07:38am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


Telus Corp. logged its strongest fourth quarter on record for customer growth, though earnings for the period were squeezed by restructuring and other costs.

The Canadian communications-technology company said it added 301,000 customers in the final three months of last year, up 29,000 over the year before, driven by strong demand for mobility and fixed broadband services.

Still, Telus said it faced higher financing costs, increased costs for goods and services purchased, and a rise in employee benefit expenses in the quarter.

Net income for the fourth quarter was 265 million Canadian dollars ($197.7 million), down sharply from C$663 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, earnings came in at C$0.17, or C$0.23 on an adjusted basis, against C$0.47 the year before. The consensus forecast was for adjusted earnings of C$0.29 a share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The weaker earnings came despite a 3.8% rise in revenue for the quarter to C$5.06 billion, just ahead of the C$5.03 billion analysts were expecting.

Operating revenue, which strips out income from the sale of the company's financial-solutions business, was 13% higher at C$5.02 billion, beating the 8% growth the company had been targeting.

Telus said it added 112,000 mobile phone customers during the quarter, while its fixed customer growth was the best on record with 83,000 net additions.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0737ET

Financials
Sales 2022 18 386 M 13 682 M 13 682 M
Net income 2022 1 759 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net Debt 2022 23 527 M 17 508 M 17 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 40 084 M 29 830 M 29 830 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 99,5%
