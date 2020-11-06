Log in
Telus : International to Buy Lionbridge AI for $935 Million

11/06/2020 | 09:17am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Telus International, part of Telus Corp., said it has agreed to buy Lionbridge AI for 1.2 billion Canadian dollars (US$935 million).

Lionbridge AI is a data and annotation-platform company that develops features such as chatbots, image and video captioning, and content moderation. It annotates data in text, images, videos and audio in more than 300 languages and dialects.

The deal is expected to close on Dec. 31, Telus said.

Telus International is on track for its initial public offering in the first quarter of 2021, Telus President and Chief Executive Darren Entwistle said. The acquisition will be funded through Telus International's non-recourse credit facilities and funds from an additional equity capital contribution from Telus and funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia, Telus said.

Lionbridge AI had 2019 revenue of about C$260 million, up 29% from the previous year.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0722ET

