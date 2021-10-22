Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIXT   CA87975H1001

TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.

(TIXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Destination CRM: 4 Tips for Setting Up AI Solutions for CX Success

10/22/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AI-powered solutions like chatbots and robotic process automation (RPA) have been used for several years by brands to revolutionize how they deliver superb customer experiences (CX), but recently, they have seen impressive surges in their adoption rates.

According to Deloitte's latest survey of executives across the globe, the number of organizations deploying intelligent automation programs at scale has nearly doubled since 2019. Yet, like any technological revolution, this wave of intelligent automation has its fair share of missteps. According to research from BCG, 70 percent of digital transformations fall short of their objectives.

In regards to CX, sometimes brands looking to capitalize on RPA and chatbots to boost efficiency and increase customer satisfaction fail to take their customers' feedback and expectations into account. Instead of using this feedback to optimize the automation they already have in operation, they add more bots to fill the gaps. This leads to bot sprawl-the mass proliferation of bots that leaves licenses underutilized and minimizes ROI-causing companies to miss out on the full range of opportunities afforded by intelligent automation solutions.

Becoming part of a daunting digital transformation failure rate statistic doesn't have to become part of your company's future. Here is how you can get started on the right path.

Understand Your Customers' Needs

Part of a successful AI implementation is ensuring that your team knows and is investing in what they actually need, not what they think they need. That means gathering enough customer data insights to inform a strategic automation road map.

Start with gathering customer feedback to inform your strategy. Incentivize that feedback by offering discounts or access to limited-time offers, products, or services. Use customer satisfaction surveys and direct feedback to determine pain points and opportunities for improvement along the customer journey.

Next, use social listening and gather indirect feedback from other sources such as finding out the most referenced questions in your FAQ and discussions on forums or across social media platforms. This feedback can help identify where some gaps may exist in your customer journey and what your customers likely need in order for you to address them. It'll also help determine the role AI will play in making your CX more personalized and free of frustrating roadblocks.

Make Sure Your Bots Are Always Learning

Failure is often a byproduct of failing to adapt and pivot. Things change and expectations evolve. Whether you're talking about new jargon or new technology, the pace of change is brisk on all fronts when it comes to digital. Your bots and automation programs should continually evolve to address any changes and should be constantly updated to answer questions about the latest products and services accurately.

Bot and automation solutions should also be regularly maintained and improved. Like your employees themselves, bots need to be continually learning and advancing their skill sets and knowledge base. It's not enough to just point them at a task; bots need to fit into the broader CX journey.

Get a Holistic View of Your Automation Initiatives

According to Deloitte's intelligent automation survey, process fragmentation and lack of IT readiness are key roadblocks to success when executing an automation strategy. It's unsurprising - how can you understand what's going wrong when you don't have the full picture?

With many bot and automation solutions running at the same time, you're bound to encounter some overlap. One way to gain a holistic view of all automation platforms is through developing a centralized platform where you can audit your bots' performance as stand-alones and as part of the larger context. Ultimately, a holistic management system will let you visualize your digital workforce, no matter how large or diverse it is.

Optimize, Optimize, Optimize

With the right platform, you can analyze and optimize a bot as part of the entire automation portfolio. You can also identify opportunities to expand the bot's scope, calculate its ROI, track its life cycle, and collect additional, complementary RPA idea submissions all in one place. This type of platform and dashboard will allow you to test concepts and monitor processes while also identifying missteps and course-correcting in real time.

That's why investing in an automation dashboard is the key to streamlining your bot program. It will give more visibility into what a bot is doing and how it is impacting the brand while also helping you manage that bot's life cycle. Optimizing your automation program mitigates failure, helps streamline your business, and prepares you for thoughtful scaling of your AI program. Ultimately, the level of efficiency you achieve with your bots and automation initiatives will translate to driving higher customer satisfaction scores and brand love.

A successful intelligent automation implementation requires careful planning and thoughtful strategy, but by taking the time to understand your customers' needs, making it your mandate to continually improve your AI and automation program, monitoring all automation initiatives centrally, course-correcting in real time, and prioritizing optimization, you can harness the power of AI to drive positive CX and become an intelligent automation success story.

Michael Ringman is chief information officer at TELUS International. Prior to joining TELUS International in 2012, he was VP of global infrastructure at TeleTech, and before that, a network consultant for IBM Global Services.

Disclaimer

Telus International (Cda) Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
10/21INSIDEBIGDATA : Combating malicious online content with a “human-in-the-loop” ..
PU
10/21FAST COMPANY : How to celebrate big achievements when your entire team works remotely
PU
10/20TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : Pemberton and Whistler residents and businesses can now access t..
AQ
10/19TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : Five eCommerce customer service tips for making a human connecti..
PU
10/19TELUS INTERNATIONAL RANKS AMONG TOP : CX Services in the Pandemic Economy
BU
10/19TECHCRUNCH : Brand trust begins with great CX
PU
10/18TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : Nine in 10 Americans Believe Bots Will Be Important for the Futu..
BU
10/15TELUS INTERNATIONAL : Will Release Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host an Investor Call on..
BU
10/14TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : The metaverse and the future of gaming
PU
10/14TELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : Fort McMurray residents and businesses can now access the fastes..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 190 M - -
Net income 2021 74,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 140x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 229 M 10 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 56 171
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
Duration : Period :
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 38,48 $
Average target price 37,42 $
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Dana Puritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kanu Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Andrew Blair Chairman
Michael Ringman Chief Information Officer
James Radzicki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.0.00%10 229
ACCENTURE PLC32.89%219 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.40%174 585
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.73%115 025
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.55%102 923
INFOSYS LIMITED39.64%98 189