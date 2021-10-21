Fast Company: How to celebrate big achievements when your entire team works remotely

After almost eight years of full-time remote work, I've experienced my fair share of ups and downs working alone and from home. And for me, the perks of remote work are vast. I have the freedom to set my own schedule, get to work with teams across the globe, and most days, my pajamas are my work uniform.

But there are downsides to remote work, too-like the isolation and loneliness that come with it. The year 2020 saw a massive uptick in professionals using the remote-work model, so I know I'm not alone in feeling both sides of this coin. As commutes were replaced with earlier logins and late evening emails, data shows the pandemic made the average remote workday an hour longer compared to those conducted in-office. Without a definitive, physical boundary between work and personal life, it's become more difficult than ever before for professionals (myself included) to strike the right balance. Research from a 2020 TELUS International survey found four out of five workers struggle with shutting down for the night, while almost half of employees feel less mentally healthy while working from home. Along with the mental health concerns that come with remote work, there's also the issue of lacking connectivity among team members. How can remote workers feel like an engaged member of a company's team and overarching culture when there is little or no in-person interaction?

This is especially apparent when milestones or benchmarks are achieved; there's no happy hour to celebrate a recent promotion or pats on the back from your manager for a job well done. It's disheartening to complete a big project or to pass a major milestone and have no one there to cheer you on. Without some external validation, it's easy to feel disconnected from your work or to lose motivation. That's why it's important to take celebrating your work accomplishments into your own hands. I've implemented this in my own remote work career, and it's made a world of difference. Here are some tips for remote-work celebrations that make working alone and from home a little less isolating. Planning your own annual celebration Every year, I try to do something special to celebrate another year of successful remote work, as benchmarks so often slip by unnoticed when you're a team of one working from home.

With my eight-year remote work anniversary coming up, I decided to celebrate with a spa day at the Four Seasons Spa in St. Louis. For me, a day of pampering and relaxation was a major reward for week after week of hard work, and the services offered here were just what I needed. I spent the day in the 12,000-square-foot facility enjoying the Spa Day package, detoxing in the steam room, and reading quietly in the relaxation space with a private lunch. As hard as it was to leave work behind for a day when my to-do list was full, making time to celebrate this milestone was important to me. Moreover, returning to work mentally and physically refreshed, relaxed, and motivated was well worth it. If a spa day isn't your thing, choose a different activity that brings you happiness. Your celebration is yours to design. Think about what would be a compelling reward for you and keep these points in mind as you plan.