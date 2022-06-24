Forbes: Three Ways Employers Can Mitigate 'Shift Shock' To Better Engage And Retain New Hires

Albert Galarza is the Global Vice President of Human Resources at TELUS International.

The Great Resignation continues as record numbers of Americans leave their jobs, many in search of new opportunities, increased flexibility and higher pay. According to the U.S. Department of Labor's JOLTS report, 4.4 million people quit in April 2022.

For even the most seasoned HR leaders, this unprecedented career upheaval and sustained wave of people quitting their jobs have changed the dynamics of talent recruitment and retention. It has driven employers to reflect on the essence of their employee experience to ensure it is aligned with their organizational values so they can better attract and retain talent with the right cultural fit.

It's becoming especially important against the backdrop of a phenomenon called "shift shock." The term, coined by Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of online career platform The Muse, refers to an employee's realization that the new job they've taken, or the company they've joined, is actually quite different than what was presented to them during the hiring process. It's a common sentiment, according to a recent study by The Muse of more than 2,500 Millennial and Gen Z job seekers. Nearly three in four respondents (72%) have experienced surprise or regret surrounding a new role or company.

For organizations, shift shock has rippling implications beyond the affected individual. According to a Harris Poll survey, "employee turnover costs companies an average of $22,279 [annually] in recruiting costs and lost productivity." It can also destabilize corporate culture and result in a dip in employee morale, which in turn leads to low productivity rates, diminished sales and unhappy customers as existing employees have to assume heavier workloads.

However, it's not all bad news. Shift shock is also creating an opportunity for employers to revisit their recruitment and hiring processes to ensure they're authentically showcasing their corporate values and culture. They can offer candidates an accurate view of their company, thereby enabling both parties to better determine if it's a good mutual fit from the start. Here are three strategies employers can put into practice now.

Make a lasting first impression.

While true at any point in time, particularly in a job seekers' market, being authentic is critical during the recruitment and onboarding processes. Ensuring you share a true representation of your corporate culture, whether it is a more flexible or autonomous workplace or a more regulated and structured environment, will help you better determine and find the right cultural fit for your team. By showcasing your unique company values and priorities upfront, you can attract individuals who share similar beliefs or work styles to set both parties up for success.

For example, at TELUS International, we try to set the tone of our caring culture from the start. Our career website includes virtual site tours showcasing life at our company. Because learning and development and corporate social responsibility are important parts of our culture, we also highlight the ways we invest in our team members and our communities including our subsidized education and well-being programs. Glimpses into your culture will resonate with the types of talent you want to attract and simultaneously help you create and nurture that all-important first impression.

Involve your team in the process.

One of the best ways to give the interviewee a more complete look at your organization's culture is to involve your team in the hiring process. For the candidate, directly interacting with potential colleagues gives them a sense of the team dynamics they'll be a part of and a chance to build camaraderie from Day 1.

From an organizational perspective, collaborative hiring has been found to deliver "a higher level of employee involvement, stronger employee buy-in, and a more diverse assessment of the candidate." By customizing your recruiting process so that the team is involved, you can create a better employee and candidate experience while reducing the chances of new hire attrition.

Stay connected, and check in.

Culture is about connection and engagement. While many make a concerted effort to do this in the beginning with new hires, it must extend beyond the onboarding process. It's crucial to maintain regular check-ins with employees, connect them to a wider network of colleagues and create space for an open dialogue on their needs, so you can address issues as they arise.

Employees want to feel engaged and heard, they need to know you value their feedback and are invested in their well-being. They also need to feel like they're a part of a community. At TELUS International, we host virtual coffee roulettes where team members can sign up to be paired randomly with another colleague for a 30-minute coffee chat. It's a great way to meet new people in the organization (and across the globe) with whom you might not typically meet. Doing meaningful things to keep a new hire engaged is one of the best ways to mitigate shift shock.

Set your team up for success.

For many, the past two years have prompted a shift in mindset and compelled people to leave unfulfilling jobs that don't align with their values or expectations. With 11.4 million job openings advertised in April 2022, we will likely continue to see a rise in job seekers looking to find employment with organizations that better fit their priorities and beliefs.

While some early attrition is normal for any company, there are simple yet effective ways for brands to mitigate this-starting from the way your job postings are written. Getting the "right" people to apply at that stage will help ensure you have candidates who are not only qualified but also the right cultural fit further along in the process. However, if as an employer you're finding you are stretching the truth to attract talent, then it may be time to review your policies and benefits to ensure they are more aligned with evolving employee expectations.

Employers have the opportunity to retain new hires by authentically connecting and showcasing company values.

