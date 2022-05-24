Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIXT   CA87975H1001

TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.

(TIXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
23.94 USD   -2.44%
05:32pTELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : reports voting results from its annual general meeting - Form 6-K
PU
05:06pTELUS International reports voting results from its annual general meeting
BU
07:01aTELUS investing $11 billion and generating 7,000 new jobs in Quebec from 2022 to 2026
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TELUS International Cda : reports voting results from its annual general meeting - Form 6-K

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TELUS International reports voting results from its annual general meeting

Vancouver, Canada - May 24, 2022 - TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders which took place on May 20, 2022. All director nominees were elected to the Board of Directors and Deloitte LLP were appointed as auditors.

The results of shareholder voting from the meeting were as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the following eleven nominees was elected as a director of TELUS International. The votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Director

Votes

For

% of

Votes For

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Withheld

Darren Entwistle (Chair) 2,035,548,655 99.04% 19,794,450 0.96%
Josh Blair (Vice-Chair) 2,040,202,156 99.26% 15,140,949 0.74%
Olin Anton 2,045,840,794 99.54% 9,502,311 0.46%
Kenneth Cheong 2,040,849,909 99.29% 14,493,196 0.71%
Doug French 2,040,849,008 99.29% 14,494,097 0.71%
Tony Geheran 2,013,131,095 97.95% 42,212,010 2.05%
Stephen Lewis 2,040,405,079 99.27% 14,938,026 0.73%
Sue Paish 2,053,657,487 99.92% 1,685,618 0.08%
Jeffrey Puritt 2,043,929,252 99.44% 11,413,853 0.56%
Carolyn Slaski 2,054,783,223 99.97% 559,882 0.03%
Sandra Stuart 2,055,330,645 100.00% 12,460 0.00%
2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP were appointed as the Company's auditors and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration for the ensuing year. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes

For

% of

Votes For

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Withheld

2,055,873,972 100.00% 4,693 0.00%

Chair and Vice-Chair

As indicated in the Company's 2022 information circular, with the completion of the shareholders' annual general meeting, Darren Entwistle will serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Josh Blair will serve as Vice-Chair, continuing his successful partnership with Darren Entwistle, Jeffrey Puritt, the Company's CEO, and the Board of Directors that has helped propel the Company's growth and progress.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company's services support the full lifecycle of its clients' digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International's integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International's unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.7 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

TELUS International Investor Relations

Jason Mayr

(604) 695-3455

ir@telusinternational.com

TELUS International Media Relations

Ali Wilson

(604) 328-7093

Ali.Wilson@telusinternational.com

Disclaimer

Telus International (Cda) Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
05:32pTELUS INTERNATIONAL CDA : reports voting results from its annual general meeting - Form 6-..
PU
05:06pTELUS International reports voting results from its annual general meeting
BU
07:01aTELUS investing $11 billion and generating 7,000 new jobs in Quebec from 2022 to 2026
AQ
05/20TRANSCRIPT : TELUS International Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/17TELUS investing $17.5 billion in British Columbia and generating 5,500 new jobs from 20..
AQ
05/17Telus Says Investing $17 Billion Across Alberta and Generating 8,500 New Jobs from 2022..
MT
05/17TELUS BRIEF : Says Investing $17 Billion Across Alberta and Generating 8,500 New Jobs from..
MT
05/17TELUS investing $17 billion across Alberta and generating 8,500 new jobs from 2022 to 2..
AQ
05/17BETTER TOGETHER : TELUS International Campaign Launches to Help Brands Find the Right Part..
BU
05/11Global Consumers are Most Influenced by Social Media Ads and Online Reviews When Making..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 531 M 6 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 67 932
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
Duration : Period :
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,54 $
Average target price 31,71 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Dana Puritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kanu Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Andrew Blair Chairman
Michael Ringman Chief Information Officer
James Radzicki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.-25.77%6 531
ACCENTURE PLC-31.64%179 499
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.14%156 838
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.86%117 979
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.39%88 963
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.21%79 462