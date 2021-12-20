TELUS International Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Customer Care Services 2021-2022

Vendor assessment of digital customer care services firms transforming service delivery with automation/AI, cloud/platforms, omnichannel, and self-service

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (DCX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced it has been named a “Leader” by global research firm IDC in its 2021-2022 Worldwide Digital Customer Care Services MarketScape. The IDC study presents a worldwide vendor assessment of digital customer care services firms looking specifically at how they are transforming service delivery with AI, automation, cloud transformation and migration initiatives, omnichannel and self-service.

“This Leader ranking from IDC is a testament to our highly engaged, talented and tenured team members who serve as strategic advisors, brand ambassadors and trusted partners to our clients,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO, TELUS International. “Their ability to collaboratively formulate actionable digital strategies to streamline, optimize and modernize operations, and reimagine the future of customer experience in order to deliver seamless, effortless and personalized customer interactions across all channels and devices is unparalleled in our industry. What continues to differentiate TELUS International is our end-to-end digital and AI capabilities spanning the full customer experience value chain that enable us to create, construct and execute upon holistic digital transformation roadmaps. When paired with our company’s caring culture and our team members’ passion for continuous innovation, our integrated approach drives increased brand loyalty, higher productivity and sustainable value creation for many of the world’s fastest growing tech companies and digital disruptors with whom we partner.”

IDC's key observations of TELUS International’s strengths in its 2021-2022 Digital Customer Care Services MarketScape include the company’s:

Performance in exceeding industry standards for hosted/cloud contact center and CCaaS delivery, and client penetration of its proprietary omnichannel solutions;

Strengths in technologies, IP and solutions to reduce risk and ensure security in service delivery;

Analytics capabilities pertaining to interaction analytics and managing, augmenting and applying customer data in support of marketing, sales, and service efforts;

Highly touted mix of onshore, nearshore, and home-based service delivery (onshore associates who work from home) capabilities; and

Ability to support an above average number of languages and its large and notable share of multilingual agents.

“TELUS International’s Leader positioning in the 2021-2022 Digital Customer Care Services MarketScape is a reflection and culmination of the company’s ongoing investments over time to organically build, strategically acquire and selectively partner in order to have the requisite technology and skills to meet their clients’ growing needs for digital services and AI-driven next-gen solutions,” said Ali Close, Research Manager, IDC Worldwide Outsourcing Services Team. “In a burgeoning digital economy, companies that are simultaneously leveraging the same next-gen technologies and digital solutions internally to enable their employees and facilitate learning and development opportunities, upskilling and training are building a strong foundation for sustainable growth and success.”

TELUS International’s strengths, as noted in the report, were also drawn directly from client interviews. Themes included the company’s:

Strong ability to attract and retain top quality talent to meet client profiles;

Ongoing investments to train and develop employees;

Low employee turnover;

Agility, flexibility, and ability to execute consistently on customized KPIs; and

Aptitude for uncovering new opportunities and proactively creating feedback loops to drive ongoing improvements.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape criteria selection, weightings, and vendor scores represent well-researched IDC judgment about the market and specific vendors. IDC analysts tailor the range of standard characteristics by which vendors are measured through structured discussions, surveys, and interviews with market leaders, participants and end users. Market weightings are based on user interviews, buyer surveys and the input of a review board of IDC experts in each market. IDC analysts base individual vendor scores, and ultimately vendor positions on the IDC MarketScape, on detailed surveys and interviews with the vendors, publicly available information and end-user experiences in an effort to provide an accurate and consistent assessment of each vendor's characteristics, behavior and capability.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

