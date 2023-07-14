By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were flat midday Friday. The British Columbia port strike, which has lasted 13 days, has come to an end after both sides agreed on a four-year deal. Canadian sector performance was mixed, with tech, process industries and tech services the main laggards, followed by communications. Among the gainers, health tech and health services led.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was flat at 20277.68 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 inched 0.06% higher to 1218.71.

Leading the communications sector decline was Telus International (Cda), whose stock was down 28% in Toronto, reaching 13.87 Canadian dollars ($10.58), after its parent company cut its outlook for the full year on weaker-than-expected performance at its Telus International unit.

Other market movers:

Toronto-listed shares of Canopy Growth fell 35% to C$0.55 after the cannabis company said that it has made a series of agreements with its lenders to reduce the principal owed on its debts by $437.1 million.

IOU Financial shares jumped by 75% to C$0.21 after it said it has agreed to be acquired by a group composed of funds managed by Neuberger Berman, Palos Capital and Fintech Ventures.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1218ET