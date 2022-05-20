Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIXT   CA87975H1001

TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.

(TIXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
24.63 USD   +1.78%
05/17TELUS investing $17.5 billion in British Columbia and generating 5,500 new jobs from 2022 to 2026
AQ
05/17Telus Says Investing $17 Billion Across Alberta and Generating 8,500 New Jobs from 2022 to 2026
MT
05/17TELUS BRIEF : Says Investing $17 Billion Across Alberta and Generating 8,500 New Jobs from 2022 to 2026
MT
Transcript : TELUS International Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

05/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
[Presentation] Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Second Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of TELUS International. I'm Josh Blair, and I am pleased to be your Chair for this meeting. As...


Analyst Recommendations on TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 555 M 6 555 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 67 932
Free-Float 22,6%
TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Technical Analysis
Technical analysis trends TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,20 $
Average target price 31,71 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Dana Puritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vanessa Kanu Chief Financial Officer
Joshua Andrew Blair Chairman
Michael Ringman Chief Information Officer
James Radzicki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC.-26.80%6 440
ACCENTURE PLC-34.00%173 305
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.74%154 057
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.99%116 621
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.44%86 411
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.40%77 251