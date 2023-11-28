Official TELUS INTERNATIONAL (CDA) INC. press release

New site opens with 500+ employees providing AI data solutions and CX services; more than 95% of new hires are trilingual, speaking English, French and Arabic

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI) and content moderation, today announced the official opening of its latest site in Casablanca, Morocco. The newly constructed, state-of-the-art facility is part of the company's recent expansion into Africa and combines cutting-edge technology with an environmentally-friendly ethos.

TELUS International Celebrates the Launch of Eco-Friendly Site in Morocco (Photo: Business Wire)

“I would like to congratulate our TELUS International team on achieving this milestone in our company’s global expansion within the EMEA region. Our site in Casablanca is a testament to our ongoing commitment to responsible and strategic growth as we continue to meet the evolving needs of long-term clients such as Google, Structube and Travel Planet, and to fulfill the near-term demand we are seeing for greater diversification in offshore and nearshore delivery capabilities for AI data solutions, multilingual customer support and trust and safety services,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO of TELUS International. “We believe that business success and environmental and social responsibility go hand in hand, and today’s launch marks a significant step in TELUS International's commitment to investing sustainably to create a positive impact in the local community. Moreover, as clients continue to incorporate AI and generative AI into their businesses, our diverse global workforce is able to create and enhance the world's data across more than 500 languages and dialects to enable better AI and mitigate bias as part of our ‘humanity-in-the-loop’ approach.”

The new seven storey, 7,500 square meter site in Morocco will open in three phases with an expected completion date in Q3 2024. Once completed, the site will accommodate more than 800 employees. The first phase, which launched today, encompasses the ground floor, first, second and third storeys with features and amenities such as a recruitment center with interview rooms and testing areas, training rooms, meeting rooms and breakout areas. The site also has a cafeteria, gaming area and lactation room as well as a medical clinic staffed by doctors and nurses designed to support employee engagement and wellbeing.

Investments in sustainability

More than a technological hub and innovative workplace, the new TELUS International building is constructed to triple green certification standards: Bâtiment Bas Carbone/Low Carbon Building (BBCA), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), High Environmental Quality (HQE) and OsmoZ – a work environment certification. Designed with numerous sustainable features, the building integrates the use of renewable energy through 2,000 square meters of solar panels on the roof, includes more than 11,000 square meters of green space and produces more energy than it consumes.

Exceptional local talent with multilingual language capabilities

Morocco is a fast-growing business service hub known for its exceptional talent pool of young, educated and highly-skilled digital natives representing a broad spectrum of cultures and ethnicities, and who are fluent in multiple languages.

“Since the start of our recruiting efforts in the region earlier this year, we have successfully hired more than five hundred team members, 95% of whom are fully trilingual and able to support our clients and their customers in French, English and Arabic,” said Anthony Lacopo, Vice President, TELUS International in Morocco. “Having a multilingual and diverse workforce that we can quickly and effectively scale is so critical in today’s global marketplace. Brands are increasingly seeking to work with partners like TELUS International that can help them build connections with consumers in new markets, test and improve machine learning models and deliver responsibly-sourced, high quality datasets for their AI projects.”

From Africa and sites around the world, TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including digital CX, trust and safety services and AI data solutions, for global and disruptive brands. If you’d like to learn more about our sites and services, get in touch today.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

