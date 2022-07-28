Temas Resources : Interim Financial Report

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Temas Resources Corp. have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Note
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
859,327
$
2,010,936
Accounts receivable
-
-
Taxes receivable
205,930
137,562
Prepaid expenses and deposits
5
84,369
309,815
1,149,626
2,458,313
Non-Current Assets
Loans receivable
4
109,753
93,605
Investments
7
577,351
589,160
Intangible Asset
8
42,086
73,652
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
6,713,534
6,585,896
Deferred financing charges
10
1,267,296
1,712,830
Total Assets
9,859,646
11,513,456
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
200,536
215,933
Flow-through premium liability
12
369,748
459,748
Total Liabilities
570,284
675,681
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (net of issuance costs)
9
11,373,793
11,819,327
Reserves
9
4,704,813
4,596,535
Deficit
(6,789,244)
(5,578,087)
9,289,362
10,837,775
$
9,859,646
$
11,513,456
Nature of Operations and Going Concern
1
On behalf of the Directors
"Michael Dehn"
, CEO & Director
"Kyler Hardy"
, Director
Michael Dehn
Kyler Hardy
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three
For the Three
For the Six
For the Six
month Ended
month Ended
month Ended
month Ended
Note
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
General and Administrative Expenses
Amortization expense
$
15,783
$
-
$
31,566
$
-
Consulting
11
86,357
105,063
185,760
222,431
Equity loss in investee
6,242
-
11,809
-
Exploration expenditures
275,197
350
460,432
9,365
General administration
11
59,257
61,073
125,410
119,713
Insurance
3,750
4,000
7,750
7,011
Interest and bank charges
293
682
637
1,242
Interest income
(1,552)
-
(2,122)
-
Investor Relations
42,373
372,495
318,049
524,764
Patents
-
499
3,018
9,604
Professional Fees
22,764
42,291
22,764
78,100
Recovery of flow-through premium liability
(55,000)
-
(90,000)
-
Share-based payments
9,11
-
193,813
108,278
366,568
Transfer agent & filing fees
18,133
45,533
24,847
56,190
Travel
-
-
2,959
-
Total expenses
473,598
825,800
1,211,157
1,394,989
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(473,598)
$
(825,800)
$
(1,211,157)
$
(1,394,989)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
70,566,628
65,441,611
70,566,628
66,677,394
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited and expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Reserves
Total
Number of
Options &
Shareholders'
Note
Common Shares
Amount
Warrants
Deficit
Equity
Balance December 31, 2020
63,463,521
$9,578,344
3,838,787
($2,000,155)
$11,416,976
New common shares - Equity facility
9
1,170,000
1,067,400
-
-
$1,067,400
New common shares - Services
9
1,243,784
1,288,020
-
-
$1,288,020
Share isssuance costs
9,10
-
(445,534)
-
-
($445,534)
Warrants exercised
9
3,330,500
405,500
-
-
$405,500
Share-based payments
9
-
-
366,568
-
$366,568
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,394,989)
($1,394,989)
Balance June 30, 2021
69,207,805
$11,893,730
$4,205,355
($3,395,144)
$12,703,942
Balance December 31, 2021
70,566,628
$11,819,327
$4,596,535
($5,578,087)
$10,837,775
Share isssuance costs
9,10
-
(445,534)
-
-
(445,534)
Share-based payments
9
-
-
108,278
-
108,278
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,211,157)
(1,211,157)
Balance June 30, 2022
70,566,628
$11,373,793
$4,704,813
($6,789,244)
$9,289,362
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
For the Six
For the Six
Months ended
Months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Operating Activities
Net loss for the period
$
(1,211,157)
$
(1,394,989)
Non-cash items
Share-based payment - Investor Relations
229,195
433,029
Share-based payments
108,278
366,568
Amortization
31,566
-
Equity loss in associate
11,809
-
Changes in non-cash working capital
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(15,397)
(75,581)
Flow-through premium liability
(90,000)
-
Prepaids
(3,750)
(98,430)
Taxes receivable
(68,368)
(25,808)
Cash flows used in operating activities
$
(1,007,823)
$
(795,210)
Investing Activities
Loans receivable
(16,148)
30,033
Exploration and evaluation assets
(127,638)
(50,000)
Investment
-
(726,260)
Cash flows from investing activities
$
(143,786)
$
(746,227)
Financing Activities
Issuance of new shares
-
1,067,400
Warrants exercised
-
405,500
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
-
$
1,472,900
Increase (decrease) in cash
(1,151,609)
(68,537)
Cash, beginning of period
2,010,936
3,377,298
Cash, end of period
$
859,327
$
3,308,761
