  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Temas Resources Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TMAS   CA87975Q1000

TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.

(TMAS)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  17:42 28/07/2022 BST
0.0600 CAD   +9.09%
TEMAS RESOURCES : Interim Financial Report
PU
Temas Up 12%, Erin Ventures Gains 30% as Detail Preliminary Economic Assessment for Piskanja Boron Project
MT
Erin Ventures Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Piskanja Boron Project US$524.9 Million NPV10, 78.7% IRR, 12-Month Capex Payback
AQ
Temas Resources : Interim Financial Report

07/28/2022 | 05:37pm BST
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Temas Resources Corp. have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditors.

TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Note

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

859,327

$

2,010,936

Accounts receivable

-

-

Taxes receivable

205,930

137,562

Prepaid expenses and deposits

5

84,369

309,815

1,149,626

2,458,313

Non-Current Assets

Loans receivable

4

109,753

93,605

Investments

7

577,351

589,160

Intangible Asset

8

42,086

73,652

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

6,713,534

6,585,896

Deferred financing charges

10

1,267,296

1,712,830

Total Assets

9,859,646

11,513,456

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable & accrued liabilities

200,536

215,933

Flow-through premium liability

12

369,748

459,748

Total Liabilities

570,284

675,681

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (net of issuance costs)

9

11,373,793

11,819,327

Reserves

9

4,704,813

4,596,535

Deficit

(6,789,244)

(5,578,087)

9,289,362

10,837,775

$

9,859,646

$

11,513,456

Nature of Operations and Going Concern

1

On behalf of the Directors

"Michael Dehn"

, CEO & Director

"Kyler Hardy"

, Director

Michael Dehn

Kyler Hardy

TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three

For the Three

For the Six

For the Six

month Ended

month Ended

month Ended

month Ended

Note

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

General and Administrative Expenses

Amortization expense

$

15,783

$

-

$

31,566

$

-

Consulting

11

86,357

105,063

185,760

222,431

Equity loss in investee

6,242

-

11,809

-

Exploration expenditures

275,197

350

460,432

9,365

General administration

11

59,257

61,073

125,410

119,713

Insurance

3,750

4,000

7,750

7,011

Interest and bank charges

293

682

637

1,242

Interest income

(1,552)

-

(2,122)

-

Investor Relations

42,373

372,495

318,049

524,764

Patents

-

499

3,018

9,604

Professional Fees

22,764

42,291

22,764

78,100

Recovery of flow-through premium liability

(55,000)

-

(90,000)

-

Share-based payments

9,11

-

193,813

108,278

366,568

Transfer agent & filing fees

18,133

45,533

24,847

56,190

Travel

-

-

2,959

-

Total expenses

473,598

825,800

1,211,157

1,394,989

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(473,598)

$

(825,800)

$

(1,211,157)

$

(1,394,989)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

70,566,628

65,441,611

70,566,628

66,677,394

TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited and expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Reserves

Total

Number of

Options &

Shareholders'

Note

Common Shares

Amount

Warrants

Deficit

Equity

Balance December 31, 2020

63,463,521

$9,578,344

3,838,787

($2,000,155)

$11,416,976

New common shares - Equity facility

9

1,170,000

1,067,400

-

-

$1,067,400

New common shares - Services

9

1,243,784

1,288,020

-

-

$1,288,020

Share isssuance costs

9,10

-

(445,534)

-

-

($445,534)

Warrants exercised

9

3,330,500

405,500

-

-

$405,500

Share-based payments

9

-

-

366,568

-

$366,568

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,394,989)

($1,394,989)

Balance June 30, 2021

69,207,805

$11,893,730

$4,205,355

($3,395,144)

$12,703,942

Balance December 31, 2021

70,566,628

$11,819,327

$4,596,535

($5,578,087)

$10,837,775

Share isssuance costs

9,10

-

(445,534)

-

-

(445,534)

Share-based payments

9

-

-

108,278

-

108,278

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,211,157)

(1,211,157)

Balance June 30, 2022

70,566,628

$11,373,793

$4,704,813

($6,789,244)

$9,289,362

TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

For the Six

For the Six

Months ended

Months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating Activities

Net loss for the period

$

(1,211,157)

$

(1,394,989)

Non-cash items

Share-based payment - Investor Relations

229,195

433,029

Share-based payments

108,278

366,568

Amortization

31,566

-

Equity loss in associate

11,809

-

Changes in non-cash working capital

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(15,397)

(75,581)

Flow-through premium liability

(90,000)

-

Prepaids

(3,750)

(98,430)

Taxes receivable

(68,368)

(25,808)

Cash flows used in operating activities

$

(1,007,823)

$

(795,210)

Investing Activities

Loans receivable

(16,148)

30,033

Exploration and evaluation assets

(127,638)

(50,000)

Investment

-

(726,260)

Cash flows from investing activities

$

(143,786)

$

(746,227)

Financing Activities

Issuance of new shares

-

1,067,400

Warrants exercised

-

405,500

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

-

$

1,472,900

Increase (decrease) in cash

(1,151,609)

(68,537)

Cash, beginning of period

2,010,936

3,377,298

Cash, end of period

$

859,327

$

3,308,761

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Temas Resources Corp. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,58 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,88 M 3,01 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Alexander Dehn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Kwok Chief Financial Officer
Robert W. Schafer Executive Chairman
Kyler Samuel Anthony Hardy Director
David Robinson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.-70.27%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED-9.59%131 533
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%96 906
GLENCORE PLC19.16%69 972
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.99%40 578
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%37 022