Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes

Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.

Additionally, the Company announces that Michael Dehn has resigned as President and CEO of Temas Resources and the Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Temas Resources, we would like to thank Michael for his service as President, CEO and Director and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Samuel “Kyler” Hardy, current Director of Temas.

Samuel “Kyler” Hardy has been appointed President and CEO and is committed to working with management and other Directors of Temas to advance the Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec.

