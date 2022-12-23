Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Temas Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMAS   CA87975Q1000

TEMAS RESOURCES CORP.

(TMAS)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:37 2022-12-23 pm EST
0.0450 CAD    0.00%
12/23Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
BU
12/19Temas Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.15 million in funding
CI
11/22Temas Resources : Completes equity financings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes

12/23/2022 | 09:40pm EST
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.

Additionally, the Company announces that Michael Dehn has resigned as President and CEO of Temas Resources and the Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Temas Resources, we would like to thank Michael for his service as President, CEO and Director and we wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Samuel “Kyler” Hardy, current Director of Temas.

Samuel “Kyler” Hardy has been appointed President and CEO and is committed to working with management and other Directors of Temas to advance the Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and processes by which mineral products (nickel, iron, copper, gold, ilmenite and other sulphide and oxide mineral ores and concentrates) are processed and recovered using sustainable hydrometallurgical technologies. The Company invests in and works to apply its green technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies. The Company is advancing Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


© Business Wire 2022
