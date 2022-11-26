Advanced search
    TEMBO   INE869Y01010

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEMBO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
108.20 INR   -1.01%
03:35aTembo Global Industries : Dividend
PU
03:35aTembo Global Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
03:35aTembo Global Industries : Annual General Meeting
PU
Tembo Global Industries : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
12T"ANNUAL

REPORT

2021-2022

(CIN:- L24100MH2010PLC204331]

On Tuesday, the 20th day of

December 2022

12th Annual General Meeting

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(CIN: - L24100MH2010PLC204331)

===========================

ANNUAL REPORT 2020-21

12th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING On Tuesday, the 20th day of December 2022

VENUE

HOTEL YOGI METROPOLITAN

Plot No.4, Sector 24, Opp. Sanpada RLY STN, Sanpada,

Navi Mumbai 400 706, Tel: +91 22 6768 3333

Registered Office:-

Plot No- PAP D- 146/ 147, TTC MIDC, Turbhe ,Navi Mumbai-400705

Contact No:- +91-2562-239080 , Fax No:- 02562-239332

Website:- https://www.tembo.in, E-MailId:- cs@sakethexim.com

1

12th Annual General Meeting

TABLE OF CONTENT

Particulars

Page No.

Company Information

3-4

Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting

5-11

Route Map to venue of AGM

12-12

Letter to Shareholders

13-13

Chairman's Message

14-14

Director Report

15-34

CEO/CFO Certification

35-36

AOC-1 and AOC-2

37-40

Annual Return (MGT-9)

41-50

Secretarial Audit Report

51-54

Corporate Governance Report

55-66

Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance

67-68

Report on CSR

69-70

Management's Discussion and Analysis

71-75

Declaration of Independence by Independent Directors

76-79

Auditors Report and Financial Statements (Standalone)

-

Auditors Report and Financial Statements (Consolidated)

-

2

12th Annual General Meeting

COMPANY INFORMATIONBOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman & Managing Director

: MR. SANJAY JASHBHAI PATEL

Director

: MS. FATEMA SHABHIR KACHWALA

Director(Additional)

: MRS. SMITA SANJAY PATEL

Independent Director

: MR. JEHAN DARAYUS VARIAVA

Independent Director

: MR. JASBIR SINGH JASWANT SINGH ANAND

Chief Financial Officer

: MR. SHABBIR HUSENI MERCHANT

Compliance

: MS. TASNEEM HUSAIN MARFATIA

Officer

E-mail:cs@sakethexim.com

Registered Office

: Plot No- PAP D- 146/ 147, TTC MIDC, Turbhe ,Navi

Mumbai-400705 Website: https://www.tembo.in

Corporate Office at

: Plot No- PAP D- 146/ 147, TTC MIDC, Turbhe ,Navi

Mumbai-400705

Statutory Auditors

: R. A. KUVADIA & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

1n, Chaitanya Society, Vakola Bridge,

Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400 055.

E-mail : rashmikant ca@yahoo.co.in

c a kuvadia @gmail.com

Secretarial Auditors

: M/S. GMS & CO.,

(Gaurang Manubhai Shah-Proprietor)

Practicing Company Secretaries

A-302, Rushabh Enclave,

Rajesh hotel street,

Bhayander(w)-401101

E-mailId: 16gmsandco@gmail.com

Shares listed with

: National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Registrar & Share Transfer Agents

: Bigshare Services Private Limited

E-2 & 3, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki-Vihar Road. Sakinaka,

Andheri(E), Mumbai- 400 072

Bankers

: Bank of India, Turbhe branch,.

3

12th Annual General Meeting

BOARD COMMITTEE

  • Audit Committee

Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand: Chairman

Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava

: Member

Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala

: Member

  • Nomination And Remuneration Committee

Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand: Chairman

Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava

: Member

Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel

: Member

  • Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel

: Chairman

Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand

: Member

Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava

: Member

  • Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel

: Chairman

Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand

: Member

Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava

: Member

Internal Complaints Committee

Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel

: Chairman

Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala

: Member

Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava

: Member

  • Sexual Harassmentcommittee

Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel

: Chairman

Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala

: Member

Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava

: Member

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 759 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2022 406 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 201 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 24,6%
Technical analysis trends TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Jashbhai Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Shabbir Huseni Merchant Chief Financial Officer
Tasneem Marfatia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jasbir Singh J. S. Anand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jehan Darayus Variava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-59.62%15
ASSA ABLOY AB-12.13%25 899
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-26.77%24 618
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED4.11%13 181
MASCO CORPORATION-27.47%11 430
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.39%8 900