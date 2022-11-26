Tembo Global Industries : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
REPORT
2021-2022
(CIN:- L24100MH2010PLC204331]
On Tuesday, the 20th day of
December 2022
12th Annual General Meeting
TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(CIN: - L24100MH2010PLC204331)
ANNUAL REPORT 2020-21
12
th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING On Tuesday, the 20 th day of December 2022
VENUE
HOTEL YOGI METROPOLITAN
Plot No.4, Sector 24, Opp. Sanpada RLY STN, Sanpada,
Navi Mumbai 400 706, Tel: +91 22 6768 3333
Registered Office:-
Plot No- PAP D- 146/ 147, TTC MIDC, Turbhe ,Navi Mumbai-400705
Contact No:- +91-2562-239080 , Fax No:- 02562-239332
Website:- https://www.tembo.in , E-Mail Id:- cs@sakethexim.com
12th Annual General Meeting
TABLE OF CONTENT
Particulars
Page No.
Company Information
3-4
Notice of 12
th Annual General Meeting
5-11
Route Map to venue of AGM
12-12
Letter to Shareholders
13-13
Chairman's Message
14-14
Director Report
15-34
CEO/CFO Certification
35-36
AOC-1 and AOC-2
37-40
Annual Return (MGT-9)
41-50
Secretarial Audit Report
51-54
Corporate Governance Report
55-66
Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance
67-68
Report on CSR
69-70
Management's Discussion and Analysis
71-75
Declaration of Independence by Independent Directors
76-79
Auditors Report and Financial Statements (Standalone)
Auditors Report and Financial Statements (Consolidated)
12th Annual General Meeting
COMPANY INFORMATIONBOARD OF DIRECTORS
∙
Chairman & Managing Director
: MR. SANJAY JASHBHAI PATEL
∙
Director
: MS. FATEMA SHABHIR KACHWALA
∙
Director(Additional)
: MRS. SMITA SANJAY PATEL
∙
Independent Director
: MR. JEHAN DARAYUS VARIAVA
∙
Independent Director
: MR. JASBIR SINGH JASWANT SINGH ANAND
∙
Chief Financial Officer
: MR. SHABBIR HUSENI MERCHANT
∙
Compliance
: MS. TASNEEM HUSAIN MARFATIA
Officer
E-mail:cs@sakethexim.com
∙
Registered Office
: Plot No- PAP D- 146/ 147, TTC MIDC, Turbhe ,Navi
Mumbai-400705 Website:
https://www.tembo.in
∙
Corporate Office at
: Plot No- PAP D- 146/ 147, TTC MIDC, Turbhe ,Navi
Mumbai-400705
∙
Statutory Auditors
: R. A. KUVADIA & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
1n, Chaitanya Society, Vakola Bridge,
Santacruz (East), Mumbai - 400 055.
E-mail : rashmikant ca@yahoo.co.in
c a kuvadia @gmail.com
∙
Secretarial Auditors
: M/S. GMS & CO.,
(Gaurang Manubhai Shah-Proprietor)
Practicing Company Secretaries
A-302, Rushabh Enclave,
Rajesh hotel street,
Bhayander(w)-401101
E-mail Id: 16gmsandco@gmail.com
∙
Shares listed with
: National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
∙ Registrar & Share Transfer Agents
: Bigshare Services Private Limited
E-2 & 3, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki-Vihar Road. Sakinaka,
Andheri(E), Mumbai- 400 072
∙
Bankers
: Bank of India, Turbhe branch,.
12th Annual General Meeting
BOARD COMMITTEE
Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand: Chairman
Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
: Member
Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala
: Member
Nomination And Remuneration Committee
Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand: Chairman
Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
: Member
Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel
: Member
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel
: Chairman
Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand
: Member
Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
: Member
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel
: Chairman
Mr. Jasbir Singh Jaswant Singh Anand
: Member
Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
: Member
∙ Internal Complaints Committee
Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel
: Chairman
Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala
: Member
Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
: Member
Sexual Harassmentcommittee
Mrs. Smita Sanjay Patel
: Chairman
Ms. Fatema Shabhir Kachwala
: Member
Mr. Jehan Darayus Variava
: Member
