  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tembo Global Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMBO   INE869Y01010

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEMBO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
108.20 INR   -1.01%
03:35aTembo Global Industries : Dividend
PU
03:35aTembo Global Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
03:35aTembo Global Industries : Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tembo Global Industries : Dividend

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
To,

Date: - 26th, November, 2022

The Manager

Listing Department,

National stock exchange of India limited

Exchange plaza,NSE Building,

Bandra-kurla complex,

Bandra (e),Mumbai-400051

NSE Symbol: TEMBO

ISIN- INE869Y01010

Sub: Outcome of board meeting to be on 26th, November, 2022

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Board of Directors consider and discuss the following business as per the agenda:-

  1. Considered, discussed and finalize
    1. record date - 13th December, 2022
    2. Draft Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022- Approve and adopted
    3. other relevant matter of Annual General Meeting and for dividend purpose- Book Closure date 14th December, 2022 to 20th December, 2022
    4. Voting Facility- 17th December, 2022 to 19th December, 2022
  3. Considered and recommended 12% rate of dividend to the members for declaration in Annual General meeting
  4. Considered, discussed and finalized the draft 12Th Annual General Meeting Notice to be given to Shareholders of the company through electronic mode as on 26th November, 2022.
  5. Approved and appointed M/S. GMS & CO, as scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting at the meeting and remote voting process in a fair transparent manner.
  6. Considered, discussed and adopted for recommendation of R. A. Kuvadia & Co., Chartered Accountant, bearing ICAI Firm Registration No. 105487W to be appointment as Statutory Auditor of the company for the term of 5 years from Financial year 2022-

2023 upto Financial year 2027-2028, subject to approval of Shareholder consent in Annual General Meeting.

6. To carry out anyother business as informed by Chair.

  1. Increase in remuneration of Mr. Shabbir Huseni Merchant- Chief Finance officer of the company
  2. Increase in remuneration of Ms. Fatema Shabbir Kachwala- Whole Time Director if the company

Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking You,

For TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Mr. Sanjay Jashbhai Patel

Managing Director

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
