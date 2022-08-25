Tembo Global Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

To Date: 25/08/2022 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 - Press Release for Right Issue- Rectification advertisement

Publication in following newspaper.

1. Business Standard on 25th August, 2022 Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tembo Global Industries Limited

Sanjay Jashbhai Patel

Managing Director

Place: Mumbai