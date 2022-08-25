Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tembo Global Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    TEMBO   INE869Y01010

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEMBO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:13 2022-08-25 am EDT
5.700 INR   -5.00%
Summary 
Summary

Tembo Global Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

08/25/2022 | 01:18am EDT
To

Date: 25/08/2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 - Press Release for Right Issue- Rectification advertisement

Publication in following newspaper.

1. Business Standard on 25th August, 2022 Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tembo Global Industries Limited

Sanjay Jashbhai Patel

Managing Director

Place: Mumbai

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
01:18aTEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
08/10Tembo Global Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/01TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES : Record Date
PU
06/27TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
05/28Tembo Global Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March ..
CI
05/28Tembo Global Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended M..
CI
02/14Tembo Global Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Tembo Global Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
2021Tembo Global Industries Limited Approves Final Dividend
CI
2021Tembo Global Industries Limited Proposes to Take Loan Amounting to INR 5.568 Million
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 1 759 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 406 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 165 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 20,0%
Technical analysis trends TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Jashbhai Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Shabbir Huseni Merchant Chief Financial Officer
Tasneem Marfatia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jasbir Singh J. S. Anand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jehan Darayus Variava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-97.26%15
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.31%23 957
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-32.98%21 374
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED24.71%15 857
MASCO CORPORATION-25.19%11 808
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-21.29%10 533