Tembo Global Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

To
Date: 25/08/2022
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 - Press Release for Right Issue- Rectification advertisement
Publication in following newspaper.
1. Business Standard on 25th August, 2022 Kindly take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Tembo Global Industries Limited
Sanjay Jashbhai Patel
Managing Director
Place: Mumbai
