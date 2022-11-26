Tembo Global Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting
11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
To,
Date: - 26th, November, 2022
The Manager
Listing Department,
National stock exchange of India limited
Exchange plaza,NSE Building,
Bandra-kurla complex,
Bandra (e),Mumbai-400051
NSE Symbol: TEMBO
ISIN- INE869Y01010
Sub: Outcome of board meeting to be on 26th, November, 2022
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Board of Directors consider and discuss the following business as per the agenda:-
Considered, discussed and finalize
record date - 13th December, 2022
Draft Annual Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022- Approve and adopted
other relevant matter of Annual General Meeting and for dividend purpose- Book Closure date 14th December, 2022 to 20th December, 2022
Voting Facility- 17th December, 2022 to 19th December, 2022
Considered and recommended 12% rate of dividend to the members for declaration in Annual General meeting
Considered, discussed and finalized the draft 12Th Annual General Meeting Notice to be given to Shareholders of the company through electronic mode as on 26th November, 2022.
Approved and appointedM/S. GMS & CO, as scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting at the meeting and remote voting process in a fair transparent manner.
Considered, discussed and adopted for recommendation of R. A. Kuvadia & Co., Chartered Accountant, bearing ICAI Firm Registration No. 105487W to be appointment as Statutory Auditor of the company for the term of 5 years from Financial year 2022-
2023 upto Financial year 2027-2028, subject to approval of Shareholder consent in Annual General Meeting.
6. To carry out anyother business as informed by Chair.
Increase in remuneration of Mr. Shabbir Huseni Merchant- Chief Finance officer of the company
Increase in remuneration of Ms. Fatema Shabbir Kachwala- Whole Time Director if the company
Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.