Tembo Global Industries : Record Date

To, Date: 01/08/2022 The Manager Listing Department, National stock exchange of India limited Exchange plaza, NSE Building, Bandra- kurla complex, Bandra (e), Mumbai-400051 NSE Symbol: TEMBO Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Record Date and International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") for the Rights Entitlements to be credited for the purpose of Rights Issue

Ref: Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as amended and Regulation 68 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

With reference to captioned subject, this is to inform that the pursuant to the delegation the authority to the Rights Issue Committee by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today on August 01, 2022 the Rights Issue Committee of the Company, has, at its meeting held today i.e. August 01, 2022, inter alia, fixed Wednesday, August 10, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the name of Equity Shareholders of the Company eligible to apply for the Rights Equity Shares in the Rights Issue of the Company.

Further, in terms of the SEBI circular bearing reference SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 the Company has made necessary arrangements with NSDL and CDSL for credit of the Rights Entitlements in dematerialized form in the demat accounts of the Eligible Equity Shareholders. The ISIN of the Rights Entitlements is INE869Y20010. The Rights Entitlements of Eligible

Equity Shareholders as on record date shall be credited, prior to the issue opening date, in their respective demat accounts under the aforementioned ISIN.