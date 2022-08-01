Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tembo Global Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    TEMBO   INE869Y01010

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEMBO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-01 am EDT
165.70 INR   -0.21%
Tembo Global Industries : Record Date

08/01/2022
To,

Date: 01/08/2022

The Manager

Listing Department,

National stock exchange of India limited

Exchange plaza, NSE Building,

Bandra- kurla complex,

Bandra (e), Mumbai-400051

NSE Symbol: TEMBO

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Record Date and International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") for the Rights Entitlements to be credited for the purpose of Rights Issue

Ref: Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as amended and Regulation 68 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018

With reference to captioned subject, this is to inform that the pursuant to the delegation the authority to the Rights Issue Committee by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today on August 01, 2022 the Rights Issue Committee of the Company, has, at its meeting held today i.e. August 01, 2022, inter alia, fixed Wednesday, August 10, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the name of Equity Shareholders of the Company eligible to apply for the Rights Equity Shares in the Rights Issue of the Company.

Further, in terms of the SEBI circular bearing reference SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 the Company has made necessary arrangements with NSDL and CDSL for credit of the Rights Entitlements in dematerialized form in the demat accounts of the Eligible Equity Shareholders. The ISIN of the Rights Entitlements is INE869Y20010. The Rights Entitlements of Eligible

Equity Shareholders as on record date shall be credited, prior to the issue opening date, in their respective demat accounts under the aforementioned ISIN.

You are requested to kindly take the above on your record. Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Sanjay Patel

Managing Director

Enclosure: Certificate

Disclaimer

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 053 M - -
Net income 2021 30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 1 668 M 21,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tembo Global Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Jashbhai Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Shabbir Huseni Merchant Chief Financial Officer
Tasneem Marfatia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jasbir Singh J. S. Anand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jehan Darayus Variava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-42.34%21
ASSA ABLOY AB-13.50%26 030
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-26.74%23 684
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED19.34%15 270
MASCO CORPORATION-21.13%12 489
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-20.66%11 748