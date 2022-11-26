Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Tembo Global Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    TEMBO   INE869Y01010

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEMBO)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
108.20 INR   -1.01%
Tembo Global Industries : Record Date

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
To

Date:-26/11/2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR, 2015)

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015; Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 has been fixed as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend.

Symbol

Type of Security

Book Closure

Record date

Purpose

(both days

inclusive)

NSE- TEMBO

Equity

Not applicable

Tuesday, 13th

Annual General

December, 2022

Meeting and

Dividend

Distribution

The dividend would be given to the shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 and credited to the bank account as updated by the shareholder on or before Tuesday, 13th December, 2022.

For more information, please contact: Tembo Global Industries Limited Investor Relations Ms. Tasneem Marfatia

Tembo Global Industries Limited

Plot No- PAP D-146/147, TTC MIDC,

Turbhe, Navi Mumbai - 400 705

Tel.: +91 22 2762 0641/42/43

Email: cs@sakethexim.com

Website: www.nut-clamp.com

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge.

Thanking You,

Yours Truly,

For Tembo Global Industries Limited

Sanjay Jashbhai Patel

Managing Director

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 759 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2022 31,5 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net Debt 2022 406 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 201 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tembo Global Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Jashbhai Patel Chairman & Managing Director
Shabbir Huseni Merchant Chief Financial Officer
Tasneem Marfatia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jasbir Singh J. S. Anand Independent Non-Executive Director
Jehan Darayus Variava Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-59.62%15
ASSA ABLOY AB-12.13%25 899
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-26.77%24 618
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED4.11%13 181
MASCO CORPORATION-27.47%11 430
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.39%8 900