Tembo Global Industries : Record Date

To Date:-26/11/2022 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR, 2015)

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015; Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 has been fixed as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend.

Symbol Type of Security Book Closure Record date Purpose (both days inclusive) NSE- TEMBO Equity Not applicable Tuesday, 13th Annual General December, 2022 Meeting and Dividend Distribution

The dividend would be given to the shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 and credited to the bank account as updated by the shareholder on or before Tuesday, 13th December, 2022.

For more information, please contact: Tembo Global Industries Limited Investor Relations Ms. Tasneem Marfatia

Tembo Global Industries Limited

Plot No- PAP D-146/147, TTC MIDC,