Tembo Global Industries : Record Date

Sub: Intimation of record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR, 2015)
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015; Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 has been fixed as record date for ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend.
Symbol
Type of Security
Book Closure
Record date
Purpose
(both days
inclusive)
NSE- TEMBO
Equity
Not applicable
Tuesday, 13th
Annual General
December, 2022
Meeting and
Dividend
Distribution
The dividend would be given to the shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 and credited to the bank account as updated by the shareholder on or before Tuesday, 13th December, 2022.
For more information, please contact: Tembo Global Industries Limited Investor Relations
