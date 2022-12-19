Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Tembo Global Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMBO   INE869Y01010

TEMBO GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEMBO)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:12 2022-12-19 am EST
108.20 INR   -0.60%
12:08aTembo Global Industries : Updates
PU
11/26Tembo Global Industries : Dividend
PU
11/26Tembo Global Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Tembo Global Industries : Updates

12/19/2022 | 12:08am EST
To,

Date: - 17/12/2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015.

  1. The company hereby propose to avail Machinery Term Loan facility amounting to Rs.9,000,000 (Rupees Ninety Lakh only) from SIDBI
  2. Mr. Sanjay Jashbhai Patel Managing Director is hereby authorize to sign and execute loan agreement of the Facility availed of by the Company.

Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Tembo Global Industries Limited

Mr. Sanjay Jashbai Patel

Managing Director

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Tembo Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 05:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
