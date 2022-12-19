Tembo Global Industries : Updates

|
To,
Date: - 17/12/2022
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015.
The company hereby propose to avail Machinery Term Loan facility amounting to Rs.9,000,000 (Rupees Ninety Lakh only) from SIDBI
Mr. Sanjay Jashbhai Patel Managing Director is hereby authorize to sign and execute loan agreement of the Facility availed of by the Company.
Kindly take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Tembo Global Industries Limited
Mr. Sanjay Jashbai Patel
Managing Director
Place: Mumbai
