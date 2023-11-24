Tembo Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project, which is located adjacent to Barrick's 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine in the prolific Lake Victoria Greenstone belt in Tanzania. Its focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Tembo Project consists of one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 32 square kilometer (sq.km.)

Sector Gold