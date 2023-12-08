Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") — announces that pursuant to the equity incentive plan adopted by the Company in June 2022, the Company has granted 9,600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors, officers and employees. The RSUs vest four months from the grant date.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo,
Simon Benstead
Executive Chairman & CFO
Phone: +1 604-685-9316
Email: sbenstead@tembogold.com
For more information please contact:
Simon Benstead
Executive Chairman & CFO
Phone : + 1 604-685-9316
Email : sbenstead@tembogold.com
Marc Cernovitch
CEO & Director
Phone: +1 604-685-9316
Email : mcernovitch@tembogold.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190436