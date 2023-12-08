Official TEMBO GOLD CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") — announces that pursuant to the equity incentive plan adopted by the Company in June 2022, the Company has granted 9,600,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors, officers and employees. The RSUs vest four months from the grant date.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo,

Simon Benstead

Executive Chairman & CFO

Phone: +1 604-685-9316

Email: sbenstead@tembogold.com

For more information please contact:

Marc Cernovitch

CEO & Director

Phone: +1 604-685-9316

Email : mcernovitch@tembogold.com

