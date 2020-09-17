Tembo Gold - Ngula 1 Target Update 0 09/17/2020 | 08:35am EDT Send by mail :

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide this geological information on the Ngula 1 target, Tembo Project. Historical and Pre-drilling Exploration Results Prior to the drilling programmes conducted during the 2011-12 and 2014 exploration campaigns, Ngula 1 had returned two anomalous soil values and five reverse circulation drill holes had been drilled along a close-spaced drill fence to intersect beneath a linear array of shallow artisanal shafts trending northeast.

High resolution airborne magnetics had defined subparallel east west magnetic lineaments and weak northeast trends along interpreted sub-vertical structures.

LIDAR conducted as a precursor to the drill programme of December 2011, and 2012, revealed extensive workings at Ngula 1 along and adjacent to two east west striking zones.

Extensive surface workings had exploited a rubble zone over an area of 100-150m by 200-300m along a southern area, and a 100-150m by 150-200m area along a northern area.

Regolith mapping shows that the area is covered in transported slope scree material that totally conceals all underlying geology and mineralisation, only now revealed through the chance discovery by artisanal workers.

Within the areas of rubble mining revealed by the ortho-photographic imagery and the digital elevation model produced by the LIDAR survey, numerous linear subparallel east-west trending arrays of vertical artisanal shafts to hard rock are clearly evident, and less well-developed northwest and northeast trends.

The airborne magnetic data interpretation coincides closely with the linear shaft arrays, a key feature assisting in the interpretation of the local geology and controls on mineralisation.

The southern of the two zones at Ngula 1 was selected as the first drill target and diamond (DDH) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling commenced in December 2011 and the immediate positive results announced in March 2012.

This southern zone is approximately 150m wide and appears to consist of two main east-west subparallel shaft arrays but with scattered deep vertical shafts between these suggesting a number of probably subparallel mineralised shears. Drilling Results, 2012 and 2014 Drill holes at Ngula 1 were planned on an initial 100m spacing along strike and targeted to penetrate the projected downdip extent of the artisanal linear features at -50m, -100m and -150m.

All drill holes were designed to drill to 300m, effectively testing between surface and -200m vertical, and to be drilled from the north and south, a necessity to achieve intersections along both the zones at the desired depths.

The first diamond drill hole TDD0004 intersected 25.89m @ 3.13g/t Au from a depth of 41.00m, including a number of higher-grade zones 2.90m @ 4.15g.t Au from 41.60m, 2.00m @ 12.71g/t from 60m, 3.89m @ 8.78g/t Au from 63.00m.

The mineralisation consists of disseminated and stringer pyrrhotite and pyrite within a shear zone characterised by chlorite, carbonate and silica alteration and intrafolial quartz veins in a metabasaltic host.

This result highlights the potential on the Tembo Project for wide near surface mineralisation, as well as deeper high grade and narrower mineralisation, capable of exploitation by open pit and underground mining methods respectively.

The first RC drill hole TRC0013, collared 100m to the east of TDD0004, returned equally positive results, 3.00m @ 16.10g/t Au from 19.00m, 6.00m @ 2.18g/t Au from 85.00m, 3.00m @ 4.01g/t Au from 103m and 2.00m @ 2.86g/t Au from 248m.

These initial two holes generated significant interest and confidence in the Ngula 1 target.

76 recent drill holes totaling 16,730m have been drilled at Ngula 1, 35 DDH totalling 9,107m and 41 RC totalling 7623m.



Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2214/63988_f1069fee94852919_002full.jpg Highlights of all drilling at Ngula 1 to date: TDD0004 : 3.13 g/t Au over 25.89m from 41.00m including 4.46g/t Au over 2.60m, 5.05g/t Au over 0.5m, 2.02g/t Au over 0.5m, and 9.38g/t Au over 6.30m; TDD0005 : 1.91g/t Au over 4.80m from 24.30m including 3.59g/t Au over 1.80m: 13.50g/t Au from 38.08m: and 8.50 g/t Au over 5.14m from 152.86m, including 15.59g/t Au over 2.68m; TDD0006 : 0.79g/t Au over 3.46m from 108.54m: and 2.28g/t Au over 1.42m from 160.76m including 3.09g/t Au over 0.93m; TDD0010: 3.72g/t Au over 2.50m from 189.00m including 6.44g/t Au over 1.20m; TDD0011 : 1.90g/t Au from 5.00m: 1.40g/t Au from 8.00m: 1.84g/t Au over 0.50m from 23.50m: and 2.00/t Au from 281.00m; TDD0012 : 8.6g/t Au over 0.98m from 171.92m; TDD0014 : 2.50g/t Au over 1.50m from 87.00m including 3.50g/t Au over 1.00m: and 1.29g/t Au over 1.40m from 312.87m; TDD0041 : 22.81g/t Au over 15.00m from 299.00m including 34.78g/t Au over 9.70m; TDD0049 : 2.99g/t Au over 2.00m from 23.00m; TDD0051 : 2.89g/t Au over 1.00m from 89.00m: 2.57g/t Au over 1.00m from 94.00m: and 1.57g/t Au over 2.28m from 187.71m including 2.70g/t Au over 0.90m; TDD0053 : 2.86g/t Au over 2.03m from 266.00m including 5.37g/t Au over 1.47m: and 1.09g/t Au over 3.47m from 296.58m including 2.37g/t Au over 0.92m; TDD0054 : 8.17g/t over 11.05m from 116.95m including 11.85g/t Au over 8.02m: 3.74g/t Au over 2.04m from 132.00m including 7.00g/t Au over 1.00m: 2.43g/t Au over 3.00m from 139.00m including 3.19g/t Au over 2.00m: 1.82g/t Au over 7.35m from 148.94m including 4.53g/t over 2.00m and 2.10g/t Au over 0.95m: and 1.94g/t Au over 1.00m from 269.00m; TDD0059 : 5.93g/t Au over 0.64m from 142.33m: 1.44g/t Au over 1.00m from 260.00m:amd 1.86g/t Au over 1.60m from 310,00m including 3.72g/t Au over 0.61m; TDD0106 : 5.09g/t over 2.77m from 285.42m including 11.70g/t Au over 0.98m; TDD0110 : 3.17g/t Au over 1.00m from 95.00m: 4.22g/t Au over 5.00m from 195.00m including 6.58g/t Au over 3.00m; TDD00125 : 19.03g/t Au over 0.94m from 35.16m including 26.40g/t Au over 0.66m: 1.05g/t Au over 2.21m from 132.00m: 1.77g/t Au over 5.23m from 206.27m including 5.90g/t Au over 1.14m: and 2.42g/t Au over 0.77m from 222.23m; TDD0126 : 1.80g/t Au over 6.4m including 4.16g/t Au over 0.38m, 4.08g/t Au over 0.30m and 7.35g/t Au over 0.50m: 1.38g/t Au over 2.90m from 104.82m including 2.28g/t Au over 0.35m: and 1.89g/t Au over 2.20m from 167.80m; TDD0133 : 4.81g/t Au over 0.62m from 176.38m; TDD0136 : 2.48g/t Au over 1.00m from 120.00m: 1.61g/t Au over 3.50m from 141.50m including 3.91g/t Au over 1.00m: and 0.95g/t Au over 2.00m from 258.00m; TDD0145 : 1.17g/t Au over 2.00m from 209.00m: and 2.14g/t Au over 3.50m from 267.00m; TDD0146 : 2.35g/t Au over 1.50m from 167.90m: 4.77g/t Au over 2.50m from 307.50m including 10.70g/t Au over 1.00m; TRC0001 : 1.76g/t Au over 3.00m from 46.00m: 38.20g/t Au over 1.00m from 85.00m: and 1.17g/t Au over 2.00m from 93.00m; TRC0002 : 2.58g/t Au over 2.00m from 8.00m including 4.59g/t Au over 1.00m: 2.74g/t Au over 1.00m from 36.00m: and 1.29g/t Au over 5.00m from 52.00m including 3.77g/t Au over 1.00m; TRC0003 : 3.76g/t Au over 2.00m from 21.00m: 28.57 g/t gold over 3.00m 54.00m: and 5.28 g/t Au over 4.00m from 72.00m. TRC0004 : 1.43g/t Au over 1.00m from 91.00m: TRC0006 : 4.42g/t Au over 1.00m from 5.00m: and 3.16g/t Au over 3.00m from 206.00m; TRC0007 : 1.31g/t Au over 2.00m from 72.00m; TRC0008 : 5.18g/t Au over 1.00m from 9.00m: 3.75g/t Au over 6.00m from 35m; 2.48g/t Au over 1.00m from 50.00m: and 1.34g/t Au over 2.00m from 74.00m; TRC0013 : 17.23g/t Au over 4.00m from 19.00m, including 22.53g/t Au over 3.00m: 1.17g/t Au over 1.00m from 75.00m: 1.99g/t Au over 4.00m from 86.00m including 4.22g/t Au over 1.00m: 1.92g/t Au over 1.00m from 99.00m: 13.00g/t Au over 1.00m from 104m; and 1.51g/t Au over 1.00m from 194.00m; TRC0014 : 1.62g/t Au over 2.00m from 52.00m: 19.80g/t Au over 1.00m from 114.00m: and 10.00g/t over 1.00m from 122.00m; TRC0020 : 1.11g/t Au over 4.00m from 107.00m; and TRC0022 : 2.26g/t Au 2.00m from 132.00m.

Future Drill Planning The Ngula 1 target has clearly demonstrated the presence of both wide low-grade and narrower high-grade mineralisation.

The target has also confirmed that significant structural trends hosting gold mineralisation in multiple sub-parallel structures exist within an east-west corridor in excess of 600m in strike and some 150 to 200m wide.

The presence of multiple similar magnetic lineaments throughout the Tembo Project greenstone package imply further potential targets exist that have not been tested and have not been exploited by artisanal operators and are also concealed by the transported cover.

The Ngula 1 target almost certainly warrants further drilling and future programmes will include closer spaced drilling around significant intersections as well as deeper and along strike drilling.

The technical collaboration with GoldSpot, presently underway (see press release dated August 20, 2020, https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62139/Tembo-Gold-Technical-Collaboration-Agreement,) will highlight this and other similar targets within the Tembo licence area and establish the drilling and work programme priorities.

Further updates and information will follow covering the Nyakagwe Village and Nyakagwe Village targets. David Scott, President & CEO, stated, "The drilling conducted at Ngula 1 highlighted the potential not just of this target, with some outstanding results, but the potential of the entire greenstone fragment, within which we have only conducted limited drilling within an area of 10km2 on which the focus has been. Much remains to be done and further success is anticipated. Depending on the prioritization established through the current technical review, our aim is to fast track resource definition through focused drill programmes." A stringent QA/QC practice is being applied to all sample batches. A Verified Reference Material standard is inserted every 20th sample, a known blank or blank standard every 20th sample and all samples with assays greater than 0.5g/t are re-assayed. 1% of all samples are submitted to an alternative laboratory for check analysis. In addition the laboratory adheres to an internal QA/QC procedure including standard samples and repeats and blanks inserted independently. The above information has been prepared under the supervision of David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is designated as a "Qualified Person" with the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of the data. About Tembo Gold Corp. Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders. The above information has been prepared under the supervision of David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., who is designated as a "Qualified Person" with the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of the data. On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo: David Scott

President & CEO

Phone: 255-767-366146

Email: dscott@tembogold.com For more information please contact: Simon Benstead

Director & VP Corporate Development

Phone: 604-685-9316

Email: investors@tembogold.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate; "plan", "continue; "estimate; "expect", "may, "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Company does not file its Required Filings by the anticipated date. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63988

