    TEM   CA87974N4057

TEMBO GOLD CORP.

(TEM)
Tembo Gold : Retains INFOR Financial Inc. as Strategic Advisor

05/08/2021 | 05:46am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia-(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ('Tembo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has retained INFOR Financial Inc. ('INFOR Financial') as its strategic advisor to aid in the identification and execution of value creating opportunities as they present themselves. INFOR Financial will work collaboratively with the Tembo board of directors, to pursue, engage and evaluate global strategic partners and investors to advance the Tembo project.

'INFOR Financial brings significant mining and minerals experience and a full-service corporate finance advisory suite that can assist us throughout the process of evaluating our alternatives and pursuing a thoughtful path forward' stated Simon Benstead, Tembo's Director & VP Corporate Development. 'We look forward to working with the experienced INFOR Financial team as we prudently evaluate the strategic alternatives available to us.'

About INFOR Financial Inc.

INFOR Financial is Canada's top ranked independent advisory investment bank. Since inception, INFOR Financial has advised on transactions totaling over $26 billion in value, across a broad range of sectors including financial services, mining, technology, media, communications, healthcare/cannabis, energy, and diversified industries. INFOR Financial's advisory services encompass sell-side and buy-side M&A, equity and debt financings, and restructurings / recapitalizations. INFOR Financial principals have been directly involved in originating and executing over 1,900 transactions totaling over $350 billion over careers spanning decades. Additional information on INFOR may be found at: https://inforfg.com/infor-financial-inc/.

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Tembo:

David Scott
President & CEO
Phone: 255-767-366146
Email: dscott@tembogold.com

For more information please contact:

Simon Benstead
Director & VP Corporate Development
Phone: 604-685-9316
Email: investors@tembogold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'seek', 'anticipate; 'plan', 'continue; 'estimate; 'expect', 'may, 'will', 'intend', 'could', 'might', 'should', 'believe' and similar expressions. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that the Company does not file its Required Filings by the anticipated date. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83081

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Disclaimer

Tembo Gold Corp. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
