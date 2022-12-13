Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:10 2022-12-13 am EST
54.96 CHF   +4.09%
04:38aEuropean shares subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
03:18aA leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud
GL
02:15aTemenos : A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data

12/13/2022 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

STOXX 600 down 0.04%

*

Lufthansa tops STOXX 600 on outlook raise

*

British American Tobacco slips

Dec 13 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of consumer inflation data from the United States, a crucial report ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.04% at 0905 a.m. GMT, giving up early gains.

The U.S. consumer prices report, due at 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT), is expected to show some easing in core inflation in November.

In a final flurry of central bank meetings for the year, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will announce their interest rate decisions later this week.

"European markets are in a sense of anticipation before the U.S. CPI (consumer prices) print, which will set the tone for the Federal Reserve tomorrow," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

"Even if the print is on expectation, I would expect markets to stay very cautious because who wants to commit to a position ahead of the Federal Reserve when it's really uncertain."

Final data confirmed Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.3% higher year-on-year in November. Prices had risen 11.6% in October.

Meanwhile, European Union member countries are meeting in Brussels to attempt to approve a price cap proposed by the European Commission last month to shield consumers from soaring energy costs.

On the pan-European STOXX 600, energy firms led gains, rising 1.2%, with the gains offset by weakness in the healthcare sector and consumer staples.

Shares of British American Tobacco slipped 0.6% after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for California to enforce a voter-approved ban on flavoured tobacco products.

Lufthansa rose 4.6% to the top of the STOXX 600 after raising its 2022 earnings forecast.

Temenos rose 4.4% after the Swiss banking software company said a U.S. financial institution selected it to modernize its wealth management platform. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) 0.53% 11.34 End-of-day quote.-18.88%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.68% 3285 Delayed Quote.21.00%
LUFTHANSA 3.97% 8.007 Delayed Quote.24.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.22% 437.94 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.23% 1011.65 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
TEMENOS AG 4.17% 55 Delayed Quote.-58.11%
All news about TEMENOS AG
04:38aEuropean shares subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
03:18aA leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management p..
GL
02:15aTemenos : A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth manag..
PU
01:39aTemenos Expands Partnership with US Financial Institution
MT
12/08Alpian, Switzerland's First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
GL
12/08Alpian, Switzerland's First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
GL
12/01Temenos Expands Partnership with US-Based Mbanq
MT
12/01Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US
GL
12/01Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US
AQ
12/01Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-As-A-Service in the US
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEMENOS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 958 M - -
Net income 2022 120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 4 047 M 4 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 185
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 56,39 $
Average target price 60,81 $
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Chuard Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman
Premalatha Varadhan Chief Product & Technology Officer
Ian Cookson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMENOS AG-58.11%4 047
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.03%1 882 329
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.60%51 124
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.30%49 015
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.17%45 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-62.29%36 741