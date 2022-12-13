European shares subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
STOXX 600 down 0.04%
*
Lufthansa tops STOXX 600 on outlook raise
*
British American Tobacco slips
Dec 13 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on
Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of
consumer inflation data from the United States, a crucial report
ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on
Wednesday.
The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.04% at 0905
a.m. GMT, giving up early gains.
The U.S. consumer prices report, due at 8:30 am ET (1330
GMT), is expected to show some easing in core inflation in
November.
In a final flurry of central bank meetings for the year, the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England will announce
their interest rate decisions later this week.
"European markets are in a sense of anticipation before the
U.S. CPI (consumer prices) print, which will set the tone for
the Federal Reserve tomorrow," said Giles Coghlan, chief market
analyst at HYCM.
"Even if the print is on expectation, I would expect markets
to stay very cautious because who wants to commit to a position
ahead of the Federal Reserve when it's really uncertain."
Final data confirmed Germany's consumer prices, harmonised
to compare with other European countries, were 11.3% higher
year-on-year in November. Prices had risen 11.6% in October.
Meanwhile, European Union member countries are meeting in
Brussels to attempt to approve a price cap proposed by the
European Commission last month to shield consumers from soaring
energy costs.
On the pan-European STOXX 600, energy firms led
gains, rising 1.2%, with the gains offset by weakness in the
healthcare sector and consumer staples.
Shares of British American Tobacco slipped 0.6%
after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for
California to enforce a voter-approved ban on flavoured tobacco
products.
Lufthansa rose 4.6% to the top of the STOXX 600
after raising its 2022 earnings forecast.
Temenos rose 4.4% after the Swiss banking software
company said a U.S. financial institution selected it to
modernize its wealth management platform.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)