  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Miners, mixed earnings drag down European stocks

10/27/2021 | 03:33am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday, with miners in the lead after concerns about Chinese intervention hit metal prices, while mixed corporate earnings reports kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% but held just below its record high hit in August. Asian tech stocks slid on the back of a spike in short-term U.S. Treasury yields and new regulatory concerns in China. [MKTS/GLOB]

European miners fell the most with a 1.4% drop, as Chinese steel futures declined with raw material prices plunging amid government intervention to cool commodity prices. [IRONORE/] [MET/L]

Deutsche Bank slid 2.9% despite posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, while Swedish-listed online gambling operator Kindred Group slumped 12.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after quarterly results.

Meanwhile, electrical equipment maker Schneider Electric jumped 3.1% after it reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue growth.

Swiss software specialist Temenos surged 14.1% after a report that buyout firm EQT AB was in the early stages of considering a bid for the firm.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 983 M - -
Net income 2021 187 M - -
Net Debt 2021 844 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 9 546 M 9 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 259
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart TEMENOS AG
Duration : Period :
Temenos AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEMENOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 133,42 $
Average target price 149,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Chuard Chief Executive Officer
Panagiotis Spiliopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Andreades Executive Chairman
Mark Winterburn Chief Product and Technology Officer
Alexa Guenoun Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEMENOS AG-0.69%9 548
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.43%2 328 274
SEA LIMITED72.60%189 704
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC81.52%107 298
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.38%82 810
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE41.86%71 857