Temenos : 2021 Q4 Results Call Transcript

Full Reviewed Transcription Temenos Group Q4 2021 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast 2022-02-14 at 7:00 PM CET Duration: 57 minutes COMPANY REPRESENTATIVES Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer Takis Spiliopoulos, Chief Financial Officer © 2022 Chorus Call SA. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited.

Temenos Group 2022-02-14 - 7:00 PM CET PRESENTATION Operator Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the Temenos Q4 2021 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode, and the Conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. You can register for questions at any time by pressing * and 1 on your telephone. For operator assistance, please press * and 0. The Conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Max Chuard, CEO. Please go ahead, Sir. Max Chuard Thank you, operator. Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's call. I hope you've been able to access our results presentation on our website. I'm calling from one of our office in the US. So I hope you can all hear me well. We have a lot to cover in this call, including our move away from license to subscription, which is a game-changer for us. So let's get started. So starting on Slide 7, before we look at the quarter, I'd like to look at our growth trajectory. We are accelerating out of the pandemic, and we do this through our leadership position in a growing market. Across all our KPIs, we are forecasting a strong acceleration in growth. Client across all tiers are increasing their spend, and we are very well positioned to capture this growing demand. We focused ARR, Annual Recurring Revenues, to grow around 19% at our guidance midpoint this year, up from 12% last year. And then, it'll accelerate to around 25% from 2022 to 2025. Similarly, we expect total software licensing growth of 17% at our guidance midpoint this year, and then an acceleration to more than 19% CAGR from 2022 to 2025. EBIT will also exceed to more than 15% CAGR from 2022 to 2025. We will achieve this through our move to subscription and by taking market share in a growing market. Moving to Slide 8, disruptive technologies and changing customer demands have led to an unbundling of the banking value chain. Cloud APIs and DevOps have already been widely adopted. And these technologies, as well as, AI and big data mutually reinforce each other. Embedded finance and BaaS means banking is becoming a journey, an experience. It doesn't need to happen within a bank. © 2022 Chorus Call SA. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited. 1/18

Temenos Group 2022-02-14 - 7:00 PM CET Banking is now taking place everywhere, creating opportunities for thousands of new entrants with innovative business models. So now alongside traditional banks, we are also working with FinTechs, neobanks, platform and BaaS players, and this is creating a huge range of new opportunities for us. Moving to Slide 9, we've been the market leader in traditional banks for many years now, proven in massive multiyear transformation projects for incumbents. And now, I'm very proud that we've proven our success in penetrating the non-incumbent market as well. We are helping them to build Greenfield businesses, and scale very rapidly. We've shown we can deliver extremely fast go to market for non-incumbent in just a few months. It resulted in some of our clients achieving exponential growth. And in fact, our win rate with no incumbent is even higher than with traditional players and you can see some of them on the slide. Turning to next slide, Slide 10. Our success across incumbents and incumbents is down to our focus on innovation. We are investing in the way technologies that are disrupting the banking value chain, including cloud, SaaS, micro services, DevOps, with big data, AI and machine learning, embedded across our platform. We consistently evolved our platform with the highest R&D investment in our industry, over 20% of our revenues growth into R&D. We've made more than 2.5 billion Dollars of cumulative investment, and we expect to invest another 1 billion Dollars over the next few years. So, we've got the technology. We've got the highest amount of references with all the Swiss banks worldwide. We are passionate about innovation, and no one else can come close to matching us. And this is why we continue to gain market share and will sustain our position as market leader. Moving to Slide 11, now I'd like to talk about something that is a game changer for us. We are changing our business model this year. We are moving from a license model to a subscription one. Obviously, we will continue to offer our very fast growing SaaS solution. We see demand in the market for this across all clients. With subscription, we can capture greater value and accelerate our growth and our shift to a highly predictable recurring revenue. We expect to transform the financial profile of our business. ARR will grow 20% to 25% every year to 2025. And by then, it will be more than 85% of the revenue mix. That's compared to 65% on our old model. Moving to Slide 12. The shift to subscription will also accelerate our total software licensing. © 2022 Chorus Call SA. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited. 2/18

Temenos Group 2022-02-14 - 7:00 PM CET And in addition to that, TSL will also benefit from SaaS revenue, matching ACV much more closely than in the past. And with most of the heavy investment in SaaS and cloud already completed, in the next 12 months we expect to see the acceleration in EBIT from 2023 onwards. With SaaS gross margin improving, EBIT will ultimately grow at the same rate as TSL. On Slide 13, our subscription model will have great benefit for both Temenos and our clients. It means our clients can spread the payment terms over a number of years, and move from the IT spend from CAPEX to OPEX, reducing the upfront costs. It also makes it easier for them to scale the IT spend as business grows, and simplify the path to SaaS is the choose to move in the future. It means Temenos can achieve higher contract values through incremental growth and higher margin. This will drive our revenue acceleration with more upsell opportunities, higher customer retention, and higher recurring and more predictable revenues. So now on Slide 14, let's look at Q4 2021 performance. We had great momentum in the business this quarter. SaaS continued to outperform with ACV up 52% and SaaS revenues up 33% in Q4. We had a good level of signings across license and SaaS, driving total bookings growth of 10% in the quarter and 37% for the full year. This means we have a strong backlog and good visibility on revenue going forward. We continue to make significant investments in the business, in particular sales and R&D to maintain our leadership position and take market share. And we are very well positioned for a strong growth in 2022. Turning to Slide 15, total bookings grew 10% this quarter, driven by demand across all client tiers. Remember, in 2020, there was very little demand for the first 3 quarters of the year and most of the pent up spend came in the fourth quarter as banks return to spending. So I'm pleased with our 10% growth in total bookings this quarter against that strong comparator. Our bookings have now grown 37% in 2021, reaching nearly 740 million Dollars, and giving us, as I said, great visibility into 2022 and beyond. And our bookings this year, even in 2021 even grew on 2019, our strongest year ever. We saw broad-based demand across product for both license and SaaS, and there was an increase in the average tenure compared to 2020. On Slide 16, we generated 17 million Dollars of SaaS ACV this quarter. That's up 52% on Q4 2020. And with a total of 57 million Dollar of ACV for the full year, we are up 65% on full year 2020. Q4 was particularly strong last quarter with a good mix of new business and consumption growth with existing clients. © 2022 Chorus Call SA. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without written permission is prohibited. 3/18