Temenos : 2021 Q4 Results Presentation

Any remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
In particular, the forward-looking financial information provided by the company in the conference call represent the company's estimates as of 14 February 2022. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's estimates to change.
However, while the company may elect to update this forward-looking financial information at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to 14 February 2022.
Non-IFRS Information
Readers are cautioned that the supplemental non-IFRS information presented in this presentation is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.
In the tables accompanying this presentation the Company sets forth its supplemental non-IFRS figures for revenue, operating costs, EBIT, EBITDA, net earnings and earnings per share, which exclude the effect of adjusting for share-based payments, the carrying value of acquired companies' deferred revenue, the amortization of acquired intangibles, discontinued activities, acquisition related charges, restructuring costs, and the income tax effect of the non-IFRS adjustments. The tables also set forth the most comparable IFRS financial measure and reconciliations of this information with non-IFRS information.
When the Company believes it would be helpful for understanding trends in its business, the Company provides percentage increases or decreases in its revenue (in both IFRS as well as non-IFRS) to eliminate the effect of changes in currency values. When trend information is expressed herein "in constant currencies", the results of the "prior" period have first been recalculated using the average exchange rates of the comparable period in the current year, and then compared with the results of the comparable period in the current year.