Temenos : 2021 Q4 Results Press Release & Primary Statements

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 14, 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Listing Rules Temenos announces Q4 and FY 2021 results ARR growth of 12% in FY-21

FY-21 SaaS ACV up 65% in FY-21

FY-21 Total Bookings growth of 37% in FY-21

FY-21 Total Software Licensing growth of 17% in FY-21

FY-21 FCF growth of 21% in FY-21

FY-21 Move to subscription model to accelerate growth and drive recurring revenue

Proposed dividend of CHF 1.00 for FY-21 to be voted on at AGM

FY-21 to be voted on at AGM FY-22 guidance (non-IFRS) announced with ARR growth of 18-20%, Total Software Licensing growth of 16-18%, Total Revenue growth of at least 10%, and EBIT growth of 9-11% GENEVA, Switzerland, February 14, 2022 -Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today reports its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Non-IFRS IFRS USDm, except EPS Q4-21 Change CC* FY21 Change CC* Q4-21 Change CC* FY21 Change CC* Software licencing 118.5 3% 5% 292.2 13% 13% 118.5 3% 5% 292.2 13% 13% SaaS 34.9 32% 33% 123.7 29% 27% 34.9 32% 33% 123.7 48% 46% Total software licencing 153.4 8% 11% 415.9 17% 17% 153.4 8% 11% 415.9 21% 21% Maintenance 100.7 6% 7% 395.1 4% 4% 100.7 6% 7% 395.1 4% 4% Services 35.9 -10% -8% 156.0 -4% -5% 35.9 -10% -8% 156.0 -4% -5% Total revenues 290.0 5% 7% 967.0 7% 7% 290.0 5% 7% 967.0 9% 9% EBIT 128.4 1% 2% 356.8 8% 10% 100.5 -9% -7% 238.1 2% 6% EBIT margin 44.3% -2% pts -2% pts 36.9% 0% pts 1% pts 34.7% -5% pts -5% pts 24.6% -2% pts -1% pts EPS (USD) 1.42 1% 3.80 7% 1.07 -11% 2.40 0% The definition of non-IFRS adjustments is below and a full reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS results can be found in Appendix II. * Constant currency (c.c.) adjusts prior year for movements in currencies Q4-21 highlights Strong momentum in the fourth quarter

SaaS performed particularly well with ACV up 52% and revenue up 33% in Q4-21

Q4-21 Total Bookings up 10% in Q4-21, and 37% in FY-21, also up on FY-19, driving backlog and visibility

Q4-21, and 37% in FY-21, also up on FY-19, driving backlog and visibility EBIT growth continued to drive operating and free cash flow generation

Significant investments to ensure we are well positioned for future growth

Move to subscription model for on-premise licenses will accelerate revenue growth and further increase visibility

on-premise licenses will accelerate revenue growth and further increase visibility US performed particularly well, as did APAC and MEA

Europe saw strong sequential improvement with deal signings across both license and SaaS, and further recovery is expected in H1-22

H1-22 Tier 1 and 2 banks contributed 41% of total software licensing in Q4-21 as strategic transformation projects continue to gain momentum

19 new client wins in Q4-21, total of 63 new customer wins in FY-21

Q4-21, total of 63 new customer wins in FY-21 98 implementation go-lives in the quarter, total of 345 go-lives across all clients

go-lives in the quarter, total of 345 go-lives across all clients Well positioned for strong growth in 2022 Q4 and FY 2021 financial summary (non-IFRS) Total Bookings growth of 10% in Q4-21 and 37% in FY-21 c.c.

Q4-21 and 37% in FY-21 c.c. SaaS Annual Contract Value (ACV) of USD17m, 52% growth in Q4-21 and 65% growth in FY-21

Q4-21 and 65% growth in FY-21 Annual Recurring Revenue growth of 12% in Q4-21 and 12% in FY-21 c.c.

Q4-21 and 12% in FY-21 c.c. Non-IFRS SaaS revenue growth of 33% in Q4-21 and 27% in FY-21 c.c.

SaaS revenue growth of 33% in Q4-21 and 27% in FY-21 c.c. Non-IFRS total software licensing revenues up 11% in Q4-21 and 17% in FY-21 c.c.

total software licensing revenues up 11% in Q4-21 and 17% in FY-21 c.c. Non-IFRS total revenue up 7% c.c. in Q4-21 and 7% in FY-21 c.c.

total revenue up 7% c.c. in Q4-21 and 7% in FY-21 c.c. Non-IFRS EBIT growth of 2% in Q4-21 and 10% in FY-21 c.c.

EBIT growth of 2% in Q4-21 and 10% in FY-21 c.c. FY-21 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 36.9%, up 1% points c.c.

non-IFRS EBIT margin of 36.9%, up 1% points c.c. Operating Cash Flow growth of 16% and Free Cash Flow growth of 21% in FY-21

FY-21 Leverage at 1.8x at year end

DSOs at 117 days

Profit and cash flow strength support proposed dividend of CHF1.00, an 11% annual increase Commenting on the results, Temenos CEO Max Chuard said: "We had a great end to 2021, with strong growth as the sales environment continued to improve and we are now at pre-Covid levels in closure rates and predictability. Our US business performed particularly well and I was pleased with the good level of deal signings in Europe in the fourth quarter. Activity with Tier 1 and 2 banks continued to increase, making up 41% of our total software licensing in Q4-21. We clearly see acceleration in the market post the pandemic, and banks no longer have a choice but to invest in their core banking and customer experience platforms. The unbundling of manufacturing and distribution is fundamentally changing our market and creating opportunities for so many new business models. I am proud that we have been able to capitalize on this, winning significant market share in the non-incumbent space through the strength of our open platform and the Temenos Banking Cloud while our sales to the traditional banking market have regained their poise post the pandemic. I am also very excited to announce our move to a subscription model for our traditional on-premise business from 2022, which enables us to capture greater value and accelerate our growth from 2022. We see an increasing number of clients across all tiers asking for subscription-based pricing. We will sell five-year subscription contracts for on-premise license and maintenance as standard, including for renewals. This move will also expand long-term value creation potential, increase total contract values and significantly accelerate our growth, in particular ARR as well as TSL and EBIT. We now expect ARR to grow 20-25% CAGR 2021-25 to reach USD 1.3bn by 2025, equal to 85% or more of our total revenue. Looking forward to 2022, we are starting the year from a position of great strength. Our open platform is the leader in our market, and we have demonstrated our ability to win deals across both incumbents and non-incumbents, with our market share even higher in the non-incumbent segment. We have a robust R&D and innovation roadmap

and the strongest deal pipeline across regions since before the pandemic. Activity with tier 1 and 2 banks is increasing as is deal activity in Europe. I am confident this will be a great year for Temenos." Commenting on the results, Temenos CFO Takis Spiliopoulos said: "Q4 was another strong quarter of growth across the P&L. We had particularly strong SaaS bookings in Q4, with USD17m of SaaS ACV across new and existing clients. This represents 52% growth in the quarter and 65% for the full year. SaaS revenue also accelerated to 33% growth in Q4 and 27% for the full year, and going forward we expect SaaS revenue to grow much more closely in line with ACV. With maintenance growing 7% in the quarter as expected, we had strong ARR growth of 12% in Q4 and also for the full year. Licenses also grew a healthy 5% in the quarter, and 13% for the full year. We generated USD 293m of Total Bookings in Q4, an increase of 10% for the quarter and 37% for the full year, as we continue to add to our backlog. The move to a subscription model in 2022 will further accelerate ARR and Total Software Licensing growth and ultimately EBIT. Our track record of strong cash generation continued, with an operating cash inflow of USD 473m in FY-21, up 16%, and we generated USD 358m of Free Cash Flow in FY-21, up 21%. Debt leverage was at 1.8x, approaching our target run-rate of 1.5-2.0x and fully deleveraging from our Kony acquisition within 2 years. With our strength of balance sheet, we have proposed a dividend of CHF 1.00 for FY-21. We initiate our guidance for 2022, with ARR growth of 18-20%, Total Software Licensing growth of 16-18% and Total Revenue growth of at least 10%. Lastly, we expect EBIT to grow 9-11% for the year. We expect to continue converting 100%+ of EBITDA into operating cash, and we expect our FY-22 tax rate to be between 18-20%.' Revenue IFRS revenue was USD 290.0m for the quarter, an increase of 5% vs. Q4-20.Non-IFRS revenue was USD 290.0m for the quarter, an increase of 5% vs. Q4-20. IFRS total software licensing revenue for the quarter was USD 153.4m, an increase of 8% vs. Q4-20.Non-IFRS total software licensing revenue was USD 153.4m for the quarter, an increase of 8% vs. Q4-20. EBIT IFRS EBIT was USD 100.5m for the quarter, a decrease of 9% vs. Q4-20. Non-IFRS EBIT was USD 128.4m for the quarter, an increase of 1% vs. Q4-20. Non-IFRS EBIT margin was 44.3%, down 2% point vs. Q4-20. Earnings per share (EPS) IFRS EPS was USD 1.07 for the quarter, a decrease of 11% vs. Q4-20. Non-IFRS EPS was USD 1.42 for the quarter, an increase of 1% vs. Q4-20.

Cash flow IFRS operating cash was an inflow of USD 473m in FY-21, an increase of 16% and representing an LTM conversion of 124% of IFRS EBITDA into operating cash. USD 358m of Free Cash Flow was generated in FY-21, an increase of 21% vs. FY-20. Dividend Taking into account the strength of profit growth and cash generation, as well as the expected strength of future cash flows, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 25 May 2022, Temenos intends to pay a dividend of CHF 1.00 per share in 2022. The timing for the dividend payment will be as follows: ▪ 25 May AGM approval ▪ 30 May Shares trade ex-dividend ▪ 31 May Record date ▪ 1 June Payment date The dividend will be taken from the retained earnings (cash dividend) and therefore taxable (WHT 35%). Move to subscription revenue and impact on future reporting Temenos will sell five-year subscription contracts for on-premise license and maintenance as standard from 2022, including for renewals. This will accelerate growth by capturing greater contract value and accelerate the shift to more financial performance driven by a much higher proportion of recurring revenues. To reflect this change, an additional revenue line will be added to the P&L for recognition of Subscription licenses. Total Software Licensing (old) Total Software Licensing (new) + License revenue + License revenue + SaaS + Subscription + SaaS =Total Software Licensing revenue =Total Software Licensing revenue The impact of the move to a subscription model on P&L, cash and ARR is shown for illustrative purposes below: