  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Temenos AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-12 am EST
52.80 CHF   -1.01%
02:15aTemenos : A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud
PU
01:39aTemenos Expands Partnership with US Financial Institution
MT
12/08Alpian, Switzerland's First Digital Private Bank, Goes Live on Temenos Banking Cloud
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Temenos : A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud

Temenos open platform to support leading US Financial Institution's growth in wealth management

Press Releases, December 13, 2022
Temenos - Company

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

GENEVA, Switzerland - December 13, 2022 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that a leading US financial institution is extending its relationship with Temenos to include its international private banking business. The Temenos wealth management platform will support the bank's strategic transition to a cloud-based core banking system and help drive growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) as it looks to transform its operations and drive efficiencies at scale, while offering first class services and products to its clients.

Investor & Media Contacts

Adam Snyder

Head of Investor Relations, Temenos

+44 207 423 3945[email protected]

Conor McClafferty

+44 7920 087 914[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
