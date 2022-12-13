Temenos : A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud

A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud
Temenos open platform to support leading US Financial Institution's growth in wealth management
Press Releases, December 13, 2022
GENEVA, Switzerland - December 13, 2022 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that a leading US financial institution is extending its relationship with Temenos to include its international private banking business. The Temenos wealth management platform will support the bank's strategic transition to a cloud-based core banking system and help drive growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) as it looks to transform its operations and drive efficiencies at scale, while offering first class services and products to its clients.
