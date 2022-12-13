Temenos : A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud

News A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud Temenos open platform to support leading US Financial Institution's growth in wealth management

GENEVA, Switzerland - December 13, 2022 - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that a leading US financial institution is extending its relationship with Temenos to include its international private banking business. The Temenos wealth management platform will support the bank's strategic transition to a cloud-based core banking system and help drive growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) as it looks to transform its operations and drive efficiencies at scale, while offering first class services and products to its clients.