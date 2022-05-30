Log in
    TEMN   CH0012453913

TEMENOS AG

(TEMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/27 11:31:38 am EDT
95.36 CHF   +2.91%
02:26aTEMENOS : ADCB Egypt Chooses Temenos for Next-Generation Digital Payments
PU
05/30TEMENOS AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27TEMENOS : Recognizes Clients with Awards at Annual Flagship Event
PU
Temenos : ADCB Egypt Chooses Temenos for Next-Generation Digital Payments

05/30/2022 | 02:26am EDT
ADCB Egypt Chooses Temenos for Next-Generation Digital Payments

Member of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group is implementing Temenos Payments to adopt new global payment standards such as ISO20022 and SWIFT GPI and power new payment solutions

Press Releases, May 30, 2022
Temenos - Company

GENEVA, Switzerland - MAY 30, 2022 - ADCB Egypt, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group - the third largest bank in the UAE, has extended its collaboration with Temenos (SIX: TEMN) to offer the next-generation digital payments on Temenos open platform for composable banking.

The bank will compose payments solutions to adopt new global standards such as ISO20022 and SWIFT GPI and power new payment offerings, including instant and cross-border payments, for its retail and business customers. With Temenos, the bank will benefit from the agility and flexibility to process payments instantly from any channel, local or international, all in real-time.

ADCB Egypt will also compose digital banking solutions with the latest core banking capabilities to streamline and automate its treasury management lifecycle.

Ihab ElSewerky - Managing Director & CEO, ADCB-Egypt, said:

"ADCB Egypt is always keen upon embracing the latest technologies and partnering with the best service providers. This new step of our existing collaboration with Temenos will empower the bank's internal systems as the new instant payments solutions. The technological upgrades will always keep us ahead in offering our customers the best-in-class service quality and comply with regulatory directives. This is also in line with our digital transformation strategy and commitment to being at the forefront of innovation that differentiates our service, delights customers, and meets their growing needs."

Jean-Paul Mergeai, President - EMEA-APAC, Temenos, said:

"ADCB is leading the way in digital banking in Egypt. With Temenos, it has created a modern, customer-centric digital bank that can innovate fast and deliver outstanding customer experiences. Temenos is the clear market leader with a strong presence in Egypt. Our global expertise combined with local market knowledge will support ADCB as it continues to develop and grow its banking services in Egypt."

With this new cooperation, ADCB Egypt will tap into the growing customer demand for cross-border payments, offering instant and frictionless payments, from account to account, anywhere in the world. Temenos Payments on Temenos open platform will also enable the bank to automate its front, middle and back-office functions.

The bank has seen rapid take-up in its first year and was recognized as "the fastest growing digital bank" and awarded the Best Digital Transformation Program and Outstanding IT Transformation. Today, more than half of the bank's customer transactions are digital.

Temenos Payments is a comprehensive platform for efficient payment execution and distribution - removing the need for a different system for different payment business types or payment rails. The platform will enable ADCB Egypt to continue to enhance the digital customer experience with new payment products, such as instant payments and request-to-pay, quickly and at a low cost. Temenos Payments is API-enabled and compliant with ISO20022 messaging standards and business flows.

Temenos Press Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

+1 610 232 2793 / +44 20 7423 3857[email protected]

Alistair Kellie & Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications for Temenos

+44 20 7680 6550[email protected]

Disclaimer

Temenos AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:25:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
