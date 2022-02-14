News Temenos Appoints President and Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

GENEVA, Switzerland, 14 FEBRUARY 2022 - Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced it has strengthened its Executive Committee with the appointment of Erich Gerber as President and Chief Revenue Officer. His appointment is effective March 1, 2022.

Reporting to Temenos' CEO, Max Chuard, Erich Gerber will lead the company's global Customer Operations to accelerate and scale expansion to new market segments and territories. He and his organization will focus on generating new revenue streams through partnerships and increasing the company's presence in large tier 1/ 2 banks.

Erich Gerber comes with over 30 years of experience in leading sales organizations for large technology companies in enterprise software and cloud services. He has a proven track record in transforming sales functions into high-performing organizations and accelerating growth in subscription-based models. Gerber spent the last 13 years at TIBCO Software Inc., in various leadership roles across sales and business operations in several regions. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President for Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific and Japan. While at TIBCO, he also held the role of Vice President Global Sales Operations and Transformation out of the U.S. Prior to TIBCO Software, Gerber served at BEA Systems, IXOS and BMC Software.

Erich Gerber, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos,said:

"I'm excited to become part of the global success story of Temenos. I'm looking forward to working with our partners and alongside everyone at Temenos to accelerate revenues and capture new market opportunities. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our customers helping them to digitalize their processes, offer hyper-personalized experiences and transform their business."

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer of Temenos, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Erich to Temenos as our President and Chief Revenue Officer. His expertise in building and running organizations globally and his deep customer and partner relationships make him a perfect fit for this crucial role. Erich has led successful transitions to subscription sales in the past and understands the value equation that this change can bring. With sales, business operations and partner teams under his leadership, we will accelerate our sales efforts and broaden our reach into new markets and segments through the strength of our open platform for composable banking. Erich's passion for customer success will be invaluable as we continue to help traditional banks modernize their legacy systems and enable non-incumbent players to scale fast with our cloud technology."